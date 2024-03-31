Navigating change: Somalia’s constitutional milestone

March 30 marks a significant day in Somalia’s journey toward democracy and governance reform. The bicameral federal parliament, in a historic session held in Mogadishu, voted to amend the nation’s constitution for the first time since the 1960s. These amendments, emerging after weeks of debates and deliberations, reflect a profound transformation in the political landscape of Somalia, notably expanding the president’s powers, including the authority to appoint and dismiss the prime minister. The importance of this day comes from its momentum and its potential to significantly impact the future of Somalia, if realized.

Despite some opposition from former presidential candidates and other opposition forces, the overwhelming number of MPs in favor—211 MPs and 42 Senators present, voting by show of hands—underscored a broad consensus and a strong drive for change. This determination suggests a significant political mobilization within the parliament and signals a robust appetite for progressing towards a more inclusive and effectively governed Somalia.

The amendments touched upon several key areas critical to Somalia’s future: freedom of expression, women’s representation, leadership system, the number of political parties, and the composition of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Notably, these changes are not just procedural tweaks but are intended to directly impact the fabric of Somalia’s statehood and democracy. For instance, the revisions enhance the legal framework for freedom of expression and promise greater participation of women in legislative councils and political parties, although falling short of the 30% representation often pushed by “International Community”..

While today’s amendments represent a significant leap forward, it’s part of a longer journey. The decision to postpone voting on provisions related to the right to life, age of maturity, and religion, with 11 chapters and other provisions still pending, indicates that the constitutional review process is an ongoing endeavor, likely to extend over the coming months, or even years. Among the provisions pushed back is the special status of the Capital.

The opposition, notably from former presidential candidates, underscores the diverse spectrum of views within Somali politics. However, the significant majority in favor of the amendments highlights a prevailing consensus among lawmakers on the necessity of these changes for the nation’s advancement. This reflects a collective recognition of the importance of evolving governance structures to better meet the needs of Somalia today and in the future.

What this means for Somalia

These constitutional amendments represent more than just legal changes; they signify a commitment to progress, democracy, and a more equitable society in Somalia. By aligning governance structures with the aspirations of its people and the demands of modern statehood, Somalia is laying down the groundwork for future developments and signaling a new era of hope and potential.

As Somalia continues on this path of reform, the implications of today’s amendments are profound, promising to reshape the core formation of Somalia’s statehood and its democratic journey. Despite the challenges ahead and the long road to full constitutional review, today’s success marks a beacon of progress in Somalia’s commitment to building a fairer, more inclusive society.

W/Q: Mohamed Haji