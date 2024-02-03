Positive prospects of Somalia’s shift from parliamentary to presidential system

The dynamics of governance play a pivotal role in a nation’s development and stability. In Somalia, shifting from a parliamentary to a presidential system holds the promise of bolstering executive power, reducing political fragmentation, and facilitating effective decision-making. By embracing democratic principles and strengthening the presidential office, Somalia can overcome its challenges and pave the way for a brighter future. Moving from a parliamentary to a presidential system in Somalia presents an opportunity to foster democratic practices. Somalia can navigate a path towards a more prosperous and stable future, unlocking the nation’s true potential as a democratic nation. Notably, under the exceptional leadership of President Dr. Hassan Sheikh, Somalia has already achieved significant milestones such as becoming a member of EAC, the lifting of the arms embargo, and the relief of 5.2 billion in debt to 600 million. Hence, time is ripe for Somalia to embrace a presidential system in Somalia that could usher in positive change by consolidating executive power, reducing political fragmentation, and improving decision-making efficiency. By prioritizing the interests of the entire nation and empowering a unified leader, Somalia can establish a strong foundation for stability, development, and prosperity. The transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system signifies an essential step towards embracing democratic governance and securing a brighter future for the Somali people.

Introduction

The concept of democracy is widely acknowledged as the most effective form of governance, providing citizens with freedoms, opportunities, and representation. Somalia, a country plagued by years of insurgency and political instability, desperately needs a robust governmental system that can unite its people and lead the nation towards prosperity. Somalia has long faced numerous challenges in establishing a stable and effective governance system. Amidst these hurdles, there has been ongoing discussion regarding the transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system. Unfortunately, unwarranted concerns have emerged, with fears of potential dictatorship overshadowing the positive prospects of such a shift. This paper aims to dispel these notions, highlighting the compatibility of a presidential system with democratic principles and emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values in Somali governance. This paper will delve into the benefits of a presidential system, focusing on its potential to enhance stability, promote accountable leadership, and ensure inclusivity. Additionally, it will underline the significance of safeguarding democratic principles throughout the transition, with the ultimate goal of transforming Somalia into a shining model of democratic governance.

Enhancing Stability

Transitioning to a presidential system can significantly contribute to stability in Somali governance. By facilitating direct presidential elections, this system would minimize political gridlock and prolonged disputes often seen in parliamentary systems. The frequent formation of coalitions in a parliamentary system can breed instability, while a president with a fixed term can provide consistent leadership and expedite decision-making processes. Stability serves as a crucial foundation for resolving internal conflicts, attracting investments, and fostering economic and social progress. The stable presidential system in Botswana have led to political stability and economic growth, making it one of the more prosperous nations in Africa. Botswana has a multi-party democracy, and political power is transferred peacefully through regular elections. The country has held regular elections since independence, and power has changed hands between political parties.

Reducing Political Fragmentation and Fostering Unity

The presidential system would likely reduce political fragmentation and foster unity within Somalia. The current parliamentary system has given rise to multiple political parties and coalitions, leading to constant negotiations and compromises that often hinder progress. A president elected through a direct mandate from the people would provide a unifying figure who transcends political affiliations and focuses on the nation’s interests as a whole. For example, countries like France have a strong presidential system that enables leaders to guide with a national vision, unburdened by partisan considerations. By prioritizing national unity over political factions, Somalia can strive towards a common purpose, liberating itself from the obstacles of political fragmentation.

Fostering Accountable Leadership

The presidential system offers a clear chain of accountability, essential for combating corruption and ensuring transparent governance. Through direct elections, the president becomes directly answerable to the people, thereby cultivating a strong sense of responsibility towards citizens’ welfare. Concentrating executive power in one individual facilitates greater accountability for their actions, promoting a culture of transparency. This, in turn, fuels a stronger drive to meet the aspirations and demands of the electorate. For example, the presidential system in the USA has fostered accountable leadership. The separation of different branches of government in the USA has ensured accountability by preventing the abuse of power by any one branch.

Enhance efficiency in decision-making

The presidential system would enhance decision-making efficiency in Somalia. The current parliamentary system often leads to prolonged negotiations, making it difficult to reach consensus on critical issues. In contrast, a presidential system allows for a streamlined decision-making process, which is vital for a nation recovering from years of conflict and striving for rapid progress. Consider the case of Mexico, where a presidential system has facilitated swift responses to crises and the timely implementation of reforms. By empowering a president with decisive decision-making authority, Somalia can overcome bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring that policies are enacted swiftly and effectively.

Enhancing Separation of Powers

In a presidential system, there is generally a distinct division of authority among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, aiming to avert the centralization of power within any single institution. Somalia would hugely benefit from the concentration of power in one institution since the current form of governance has prompted issues between the presidents and the prime ministers. Separating the powers of different components of the government would ensure each part keeps check on the other. For example, Brazil has a presidential system with a clear separation of powers, helping to maintain checks and balances in the political system.

Ensure Clarity in Governance

The presidential system in Somalia would provide a clear chain of command, reducing the likelihood of political gridlock and ensuring that decisions are made in a timely manner. For instance, Nigeria adopted a presidential system to provide clarity and stability in governance, especially in a diverse and complex political landscape. Further, implementing a presidential system in Somalia would consolidate executive power in one office. Currently, power is dispersed among various factions within the parliament, resulting in fragmented decision-making that hampers progress. Concentrating power in the hands of a president would enable swift and decisive action, ensuring the implementation of policies that address critical challenges in Somalia. For instance, the United States has successfully utilized its presidential system, as it offers clear lines of authority and accountability. The influential role of a president allows for the execution of long-term strategic plans. By centralizing executive power, Somalia can effectively tackle security concerns, promote economic growth, and attract foreign investment, ultimately fostering stability and development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, transitioning from a parliamentary system to a presidential system does not signify a move toward dictatorship, particularly within the context of Somalia’s governance. The advantages presented by a presidential system, including enhanced stability, accountable leadership, and inclusive representation, are vital for advancing societal progress and ensuring a harmonious political environment. Nonetheless, it is imperative to remain vigilant in safeguarding democratic principles throughout the transition, placing high priority on the rule of law, human rights, and institutional checks and balances. By embracing these democratic values, Somalia can navigate a path toward a more prosperous and stable future, unlocking the nation’s true potential as a democratic nation. Notably, under the exceptional leadership of President Dr. Hassan Sheikh, Somalia has already achieved significant milestones such as becoming a member of EAC, the lifting of the arms embargo, and the relief of $5.2 billion in debt. Hence, the time is ripe for Somalia to embrace a presidential system that could usher in positive change by merging executive power, reducing political fragmentation, and improving decision-making efficiency. By prioritizing the interests of the entire nation and empowering a unified leader, Somalia can establish a strong foundation for stability, development, and prosperity. The transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system signifies an essential step towards embracing democratic governance and securing a brighter future for the Somali people.

Abdullahi M Hassan (Abdullahi Yabarow)

abdullahiyabarow.blogspot.com

@siigaale1