Puntland confirms seizure of Turkish arms ship to Somalia

Garoowe (Caasimada Online) – Puntland’s regional administration has officially confirmed it seized the MV Sea World, a Turkish-flagged vessel reportedly carrying weapons and armored vehicles destined for the Somali Federal Government. The incident, which unfolded off Puntland’s coast, highlights the deep-rooted tensions between the regional authority and the federal government in Mogadishu.

Somalia’s federal system grants substantial autonomy to regions like Puntland, but ongoing disputes over control of security, resources, and governance have made such incidents highly sensitive.

Mohamud Aydid Dirir, Puntland’s Minister of Information, said the vessel is now under the control of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF). He explained that the ship sought refuge from rough seas near the Bareeda district.

“A ship carrying weapons that took shelter from heavy seas off the coast of Bareeda in Puntland has been seized by security forces, and an investigation is underway. We will share any developments with the media,” Dirir stated.

Allegations of looting

While Minister Dirir stressed that investigations are ongoing, other reports and widely shared social media images suggest a more complex situation. Sources told Caasimada Online that the MV Sea World experienced mechanical problems and was helped into Bosaso Port—Puntland’s commercial hub—earlier today.

Bosaso Port is a critical economic lifeline for Puntland, and control over its operations is vital for the region’s autonomy and revenue.

Reliable accounts indicate the Turkish-owned vessel was en route to Mogadishu, carrying advanced weaponry and armored vehicles intended for the Somali National Army (SNA) in its fight against Al-Shabaab militants. Al-Shabaab remains Somalia’s deadliest insurgent group, regularly targeting government forces and civilians, which makes the delivery of military reinforcements a top federal priority.

Some reports allege that some lighter weapons—rifles and pistols—were offloaded and taken by armed individuals from coastal communities in the Caluula district of the Bari region. These accounts further suggest that some local officials may have helped facilitate the transfer of these weapons to civilians. Puntland security officials have yet to respond to these allegations of looting.

The diversion of weapons to civilians raises serious concerns about fueling local conflicts and undermining security in an area already troubled by clan violence and militia activity.

Formed in 2010 with international support to combat piracy and safeguard maritime resources, the PMPF is asserting its jurisdiction in this case. The force’s intervention in seizing a vessel carrying military hardware underscores Puntland’s resolve to maintain its autonomous status and operational control—especially amid ongoing disputes with the Federal Government over authority and resource management.

Puntland’s firm grip on maritime security has often brought it into tension with federal authorities, who argue for more centralized control to better combat insurgency and regulate arms flows.

This seizure marks a significant flashpoint in the often fraught relationship between Puntland, which declared itself autonomous in 1998, and Somalia’s federal government. The two sides have frequently clashed over issues of federalism, constitutional interpretation, and security responsibilities.

These ongoing struggles have complicated Somalia’s efforts to build unified national institutions and effectively tackle security challenges.

International implications

The incident carries significant diplomatic weight, especially given Turkey’s growing role in Somalia. Turkey has become a key strategic partner for the Federal Government, providing military training, equipment, and logistical support through bases like Camp TURKSOM, the country’s largest overseas military facility. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent visit to Turkey underscored the close cooperation between the two countries.

Turkey’s engagement is part of a broader geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa, where multiple external powers—including the UAE, Qatar, and China—vie for influence through economic and security partnerships.

Ankara sees Somalia as a vital ally in the region, having invested heavily in infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and security reforms. Earlier this year, Turkey and Somalia signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement; however, details—especially regarding arms transfers—remain largely confidential.

The seizure of a Turkish arms shipment by a regional administration—apparently without federal government notification—challenges Somalia’s fragile balance of power. It risks escalating tensions between Puntland and Mogadishu. It raises pressing questions about transparency and oversight of international military aid to a country still deeply divided and threatened by persistent extremist groups.

Lack of transparency and coordination around military aid has long been a problem, with concerns that weapons may be diverted, fueling local conflicts and empowering armed groups outside government control.

Unchecked proliferation of weapons—regardless of their intended recipients—poses a grave threat to regional stability, potentially worsening conflicts and undermining efforts to build a unified, secure Somali state.

Somalia’s enduring instability is a regional security concern, with spillover risks affecting neighbors and vital international maritime trade routes through the Gulf of Aden.