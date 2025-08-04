Puntland releases Turkish arms ship After UAE steps in

BOSASO, Somalia – The semi-autonomous Somali region of Puntland on Monday released the Turkish-owned vessel MV Sea World, laden with a sensitive arms shipment, ending a week-long standoff that triggered diplomatic tensions and underscored the fragile balance between Somalia’s central government, its regions, and their international partners.

The vessel, MV Sea World, was formally handed over to Turkish officials following high-level diplomatic intervention by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a key ally of Puntland’s leadership.

The transfer was sealed during a meeting in Bosaso—Puntland’s bustling commercial capital—between the region’s president, Said Abdullahi Deni, and a visiting Turkish delegation led by Ankara’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş.

“The Puntland Government, based on the evidence presented by the Turkish government and the investigation conducted on the ship and its cargo, has decided to transfer the responsibility of the MV Sea World and its assets to the Government of Turkey,” the Puntland presidency announced in a statement.

This move effectively resolves a tense dispute that erupted last week when Puntland’s maritime forces seized the ship in its territorial waters, raising concerns over the shipment’s ownership and intended destination.

A week of diplomatic tensions

The cargo aboard MV Sea World, described as a “very heavy weapons shipment,” quickly became the focus of diplomatic debate. Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu publicly defended the shipment, stating it was intended for Camp TÜRKSOM—a major Turkish-run military training base in the capital—as well as for licensed Somali businessmen.

However, Puntland authorities—who have long had a delicate and often strained relationship with the federal government—opted to launch their own investigation. They detained the vessel at the strategic Port of Bosaso along the Gulf of Aden.

Sources suggest the seizure stemmed from Puntland’s desire to assert its regional authority and concerns over the risk of weapons being diverted—an ongoing worry in a country still battling insurgent threats. Resolution came only after Turkey submitted what Puntland officials called “complete evidence” confirming its ownership of both the ship and the cargo.

Maritime tracking data showed the MV Sea World had departed from a Turkish port weeks earlier and transited the Red Sea before reaching Somali waters. While specific details of the cargo were not disclosed, officials confirmed the shipment included small arms, ammunition, and military-grade communication systems.

This incident sheds light on the tangled web of alliances that shape Somali politics. Turkey remains a key strategic partner to Somalia’s federal government, having invested heavily in development and security. Camp TÜRKSOM, Ankara’s most extensive overseas military base, plays a vital role in training Somalia’s national army in its fight against the al-Shabaab insurgency.

By contrast, the UAE has historically enjoyed strong ties with Somalia’s federal member states, including Puntland, often placing it at odds with the Turkish-backed government in Mogadishu.

The UAE’s successful mediation—facilitated through its close relationship with President Deni—was a notable diplomatic win. It may even hint at a thaw in the long-standing rivalry between Turkey and the UAE in the Horn of Africa, a region critical to global maritime trade routes.

“This incident demonstrates the persistent mistrust between Somalia’s federal and regional authorities,” said Ahmed Abdi, a Horn of Africa security analyst. “But it also shows how external powers like the UAE and Turkey can act as pressure valves in a region where unresolved power-sharing issues can easily escalate.”

Somalia’s post-embargo era

The seizure and its diplomatic resolution come at a pivotal moment for Somalia’s security landscape. In December 2023, the UN Security Council lifted a 30-year-long arms embargo on the Somali government, aiming to empower its fight against al-Shabaab.

While this change grants the federal government the freedom to import weapons for its forces, regional administrations like Puntland remain highly cautious. They’re determined to ensure all arms shipments are properly vetted and securely handled—to avoid the risk of weapons falling into the wrong hands or upsetting the country’s fragile federal balance.

The episode also reflects broader tensions in Somalia’s evolving federalism. As Mogadishu gains new leeway in foreign military partnerships, federal member states like Puntland are asserting their right to oversight—especially when arms shipments cross into their territories without prior coordination. For observers, the incident is a reminder that Somalia’s post-embargo reality still requires clear rules, transparency, and trust.

The peaceful handover of MV Sea World reflects a shared preference among key players for de-escalation. It signals a careful balancing act—protecting national security while navigating the intricate political landscape that defines Somalia today.