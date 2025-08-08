Somali, AU forces seize key town of Bariire from Al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali government troops, supported by African Union forces, have captured the strategic town of Bariire from Al-Shabaab insurgents following a week of heavy fighting, Somalia’s Ministry of Defence announced Friday.

The capture of the town, located in the volatile Lower Shabelle region, represents a significant gain for the government in its ongoing offensive against the al-Qaeda-linked militant group. The operation resulted in over 100 militant deaths, according to a government statement.

“The Somali National Army, with the support of the Ugandan Defence Forces contingent of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has fully liberated the strategic city of Bariire,” the defence ministry said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Government forces are now conducting clearing operations in and around the town, where they have seized a large cache of weapons and military supplies. Several militants were also captured alive, the ministry added, promising to release more details as they become available.

A strategic blow

Bariire, situated approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of the capital, Mogadishu, has long been a pivotal stronghold for Al-Shabaab. Its location on the Shabelle River provides control over a key bridge and access to fertile agricultural lands, which the group has historically used for revenue generation and logistics.

The town has frequently changed hands over the years and served as a critical staging ground for Al-Shabaab to plan and launch attacks on government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and surrounding areas. Its recapture disrupts a major operational hub for the insurgents.

“Lower Shabelle is one of Al-Shabaab’s most important operational areas,” said a Mogadishu-based security analyst. “Losing Bariire hampers their ability to move fighters and supplies and to project force towards the capital.”

The successful operation highlights the critical role of international partners in supporting the Somali National Army (SNA). The statement from the defence ministry explicitly praised the “bravery of the National Army, ATMIS, and the support of international partners.”

The Ugandan contingent is one of the largest within ATMIS, a multinational mission tasked with stabilizing the country and gradually transferring security responsibilities to Somali forces.

Recent fighting in the area was also supported by U.S. airstrikes, according to the government. The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) regularly conducts strikes in coordination with the Somali government to target Al-Shabaab fighters, command centres, and infrastructure.

Ongoing offensive

The capture of Bariire is the latest development in a major military offensive launched by the Somali government under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The campaign, which began in 2022, has enlisted the help of local clan militias and international partners, succeeding in liberating large swathes of territory from militant control, particularly in central Somalia.

However, Al-Shabaab has proven to be a resilient foe. The group has been waging a brutal insurgency against the federal government for more than 15 years, seeking to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Despite being pushed out of major urban centres, including Mogadishu in 2011, the group retains control over vast rural areas. From there, it continues to carry out deadly suicide bombings, raids on military bases, and targeted assassinations, posing a persistent threat to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa nation.