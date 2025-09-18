Somali clan elder’s death in US strike raises questions

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A US airstrike in Somalia’s northern Sanag region has unleashed a wave of anger and confusion after locals reported that a respected clan elder, rather than an al-Shabaab militant, was killed in the September 13 operation.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Wednesday that its forces had carried out what it described as a “precision strike” near the town of Badhan, claiming it had targeted an al-Shabaab arms dealer.

But the victim was identified as Abdullahi Omar Abdi, a prominent elder widely regarded for his peacebuilding and mediation efforts. Relatives and community leaders have vehemently rejected any suggestion that he was connected to al-Shabaab.

Witnesses said three missiles struck Abdi’s car as he traveled alone toward Badhan. His sudden death has sparked protests across the Sanag region, with furious residents directing their anger at foreign powers.

Some demonstrators pointed the finger at the United Arab Emirates — which has occasionally carried out its own strikes in Somalia — and accused Abu Dhabi of involvement, linking the incident to Abdi’s outspoken opposition to a controversial resource deal that grants the UAE access to Puntland’s mineral wealth.

Local elders expressed disbelief at Washington’s version of events. “He was a respected figure who dedicated his life to reconciliation. There is no reason why he would be targeted militarily,” one elder told Somali reporters.

AFRICOM has offered no further details, citing operational security. It has not said whether it is aware that a clan elder was killed or whether it intends to investigate possible civilian harm. Antiwar.com reported that it sought clarification but had yet to receive a reply.

Airstrikes in Sanag are unusual. Most US operations in Puntland have concentrated on the neighboring Bari region, where American forces support local troops battling an ISIS affiliate.

The September 13 operation marked the 78th US airstrike in Somalia this year — already surpassing the previous record of 63, set in 2019 during president Donald Trump’s first term.

The killing has left a host of troubling questions. Was Abdullahi Omar Abdi wrongly identified as a militant? Did faulty intelligence mislead US planners? Could local rivalries have fed false information to American forces? Or, as many locals allege, was Abdi deliberately targeted because of his opposition to foreign resource deals? And if AFRICOM stands by its claim, why has it failed to provide any evidence?

For now, the silence has only deepened mistrust. Washington insists its operations are designed to weaken extremist networks. Yet every disputed strike risks alienating the very communities the US claims to protect.