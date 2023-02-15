Somali National Army strikes hard at Al-Shabab, kills over 200 militants in operations

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Somali National Army has dealt a significant blow to the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, Al-Shabab, by killing over 200 militants during recent military operations in several states.

The operations, which took place in Galmudug, South West State, and Jubaland, also resulted in the liberation of large territories that were previously under the control of the terrorist group.

The Minister for Information, Daud Aweis Jama, confirmed the success of the week-long operation and noted that more militants surrendered during the operations, including a senior commander and bomb expert.

He added that the troops intensified assaults on militants in the regions, leading to mass casualties.

This latest success by the Somali National Army comes in the wake of increasing pressure on Al-Shabab, which has intensified attacks on security personnel, military bases, and government installations in recent days.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has declared an “all-out war” on the terrorist group since his re-election for a second term in May last year.

As part of the efforts to support the military operations, President Mohamud has called on the Somali people to contribute $1 per person to the “national defense and liberation program.”

He explained that this move was intended to speed up military operations to eliminate terrorists and give people more opportunities to participate in ongoing operations.

Somali National Army (SNA) announced on Tuesday that it had apprehended the notorious al-Shabab leader, Salman Dadir, who was responsible for explosive devices in Mudug, a central region of Somalia.

The capture occurred as Dadir was reportedly driving a vehicle loaded with explosives near Amara town and was caught by SNA’s 21st division, along with the support of Galmudug States security forces.

Somalia has long struggled with insecurity, with al-Shabab and Daesh/ISIS posing significant threats to the peace and stability of the country.

The UN has issued periodic reports about growing insecurity in Somalia, highlighting attacks by al-Shabaab and other terror groups.