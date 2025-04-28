Somali parliament in deadlock amid move to oust speaker

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s federal parliament has plunged deeper into crisis as a group of lawmakers pushes to remove the lower house speaker, accusing him of violating parliamentary procedures and bringing legislative work to a standstill.

More than 100 members of parliament have signed a motion seeking the dismissal of Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, commonly known as Adan Madobe, alleging that he has deliberately blocked parliamentary sessions for nearly two weeks.

At a press briefing late Sunday in Mogadishu, lawmakers behind the motion claimed that Madobe had breached the chamber’s internal regulations and abused his authority by suspending parliamentary activities without due process.

“The speaker has intentionally paralyzed parliament’s work,” said MP Sadak Abdullahi, who read the group’s joint statement. “No business has been conducted for three months. This shutdown is a deliberate act by the leadership.”

The dispute follows the controversial expulsion of MP Abdullahi Hashi Abib earlier this year — a move orchestrated by the speaker’s office — which has since become a flashpoint between Madobe and his critics.

The lawmakers argue that Madobe overstepped his mandate by unilaterally removing Abib without following proper legal channels, further fueling the current standoff.

Legislative paralysis amid growing tensions

The deadlock has halted parliamentary work, preventing lawmakers from addressing key legislative priorities, including electoral reforms and constitutional amendments seen as critical to Somalia’s political transition.

“We are calling on the speaker to immediately reopen parliament so that we can proceed with the motion and resume our responsibilities,” the lawmakers urged in their statement.

The standoff adds to Somalia’s long history of institutional fragility, where power struggles between branches of government frequently disrupt efforts to strengthen governance.

Somalia’s bicameral parliament, comprised of the House of the People (lower house) and the Upper House (Senate), plays a central role in the country’s federal political system. However, internal divisions and leadership disputes have repeatedly derailed its operations.

Speaker Adan Madobe, elected in April 2022, is a veteran political figure with a checkered past. A former militia leader, he previously held the speaker role from 2007 to 2010. His return to the position followed a contentious leadership contest that reflected Somalia’s deeply polarized politics.

The current dispute underscores ongoing political instability in Somalia, which is also battling an Islamist insurgency by Al-Shabaab, managing fraught relations with federal member states, and navigating economic hardships.

National priorities in jeopardy

The parliamentary gridlock threatens to stall Somalia’s already delayed electoral reforms. The country continues to operate under an indirect electoral model based on clan representation, a system widely criticized for lacking inclusivity and transparency.

Before the shutdown, lawmakers had been discussing constitutional revisions and legal frameworks needed to guide future elections. However, the latest power struggle risks sidelining these critical debates.

Opposition leaders have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration of using parliamentary leadership to block reforms and entrench political control — an allegation government allies deny, blaming internal dissent for the impasse.

The political stalemate comes at a sensitive moment as Somalia prepares for key diplomatic engagements, including talks with international partners over security funding amid the phased withdrawal of the African Union peacekeeping mission, known as ATMIS.

Diplomats and international observers have expressed concern that prolonged instability in parliament could derail Somalia’s reform agenda and weaken its fight against Al-Shabaab.

“The stability of Somalia’s institutions is essential for the success of ongoing reforms and the fight against terrorism,” a Western diplomat told Caasimada Online on condition of anonymity. “We urge all parties to resolve this dispute through dialogue and constitutional means.”

Speaker Madobe has not publicly commented on the motion or addressed the allegations. However, parliamentary sources indicate that back-channel negotiations are underway to defuse the crisis.

With no formal sessions scheduled, the lower house remains effectively closed. Lawmakers behind the motion insist they will continue to push for Madobe’s removal unless parliament resumes work immediately.

“We are ready to return to work,” said MP Abdullahi. “But the leadership must respect the rules. Parliament cannot remain hostage to one individual.”