Somali PM reshuffles cabinet, swaps top ministers

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday announced a long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, replacing three senior officials in a move widely seen as a reflection of the political stagnation and limited leadership pool within the fragile Horn of Africa nation.

The reshuffle — affecting the posts of second deputy prime minister, foreign minister, and defense minister — comes amid mounting diplomatic and security challenges for Somalia’s federal government.

Government spokesman Farhan Jimale confirmed the changes in a statement shared with Caasimada Online.

Familiar faces rotated between top posts

Under the new appointments, Jabriil Abdirashid Haji Abdi becomes the second deputy prime minister, Abdissalan Hadliye Dhay takes over as minister of foreign affairs, and Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi assumes the role of defense minister.

All three are prominent figures within Barre’s current administration and have previously held various ministerial posts, underscoring the reshuffle’s focus on rotating familiar insiders rather than bringing in new leadership.

The move has fueled criticism over the government’s apparent reliance on a narrow circle of political elites at a time when fresh perspectives are seen as vital for addressing Somalia’s complex crises.

Mogadishu political observers say the reshuffle highlights two key issues: persistent internal disarray within the government and the lack of viable alternatives outside the existing leadership ranks.

“This is not real change — it’s simply the same officials switching chairs,” said a Mogadishu-based political analyst who requested anonymity due to security concerns.

Others argue that while Fiqi may be a strong choice for defense minister, the appointment comes too late.

“If Ahmed Fiqi had taken charge of the defense ministry in the first cabinet back in August 2022, the fight against Al-Shabaab might have been on a very different path by now. But after three years of dysfunction, it’s hard to see what he can realistically achieve — especially when it’s unclear whether he’ll be given the autonomy he needs,” wrote security analyst Samir Gaid on X.

Critics also argue that Somalia’s leadership prioritizes loyalty and political survival over performance-based appointments, undermining efforts to improve accountability and governance.

Prime Minister Barre, appointed in June 2022 by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has repeatedly pledged to combat corruption and implement reforms. However, analysts say such limited cabinet changes fall short of the broader overhaul needed to tackle the country’s enduring political instability.

Security challenges loom

The reshuffle comes at a critical time for Somalia’s foreign and defense policies.

The Defense Ministry remains at the forefront of the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency. Somalia is also preparing for the withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), expected to conclude by the end of 2024. The new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) is set to take over.

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the incoming defense minister, previously headed Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and held leadership roles within regional administrations. His appointment is seen as an attempt to strengthen the security sector as Somalia faces continued attacks from Al-Shabaab militants.

The decision to reshuffle rather than replace key officials has reignited debate over Somalia’s ability to enact genuine political reform.

“It shows how limited the government’s options are regarding leadership selection,” said another political observer. “The reshuffle sends a message that the system is stuck — the same faces, the same failures.”

The latest cabinet changes come as Somalia grapples with economic challenges, a fragile security environment, and public frustration over slow progress on promised reforms.

While Barre’s government portrays the reshuffle as part of efforts to enhance effectiveness, critics argue that real change will require expanding the leadership pool beyond the current political class.