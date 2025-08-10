Somali President, opposition talks end in deadlock

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition leaders ended a fourth round of critical talks on Sunday without resolving a deepening political crisis over constitutional reforms, agreeing only to meet again later this week, sources close to the meeting told Caasimada Online.

The failure to reach a breakthrough prolongs a dangerous stalemate that pits the federal government against a united opposition front and powerful regional states. The political infighting comes as government forces struggle to contain an escalating offensive by Al-Shabaab militants in the country’s central and southern regions.

Sunday’s meeting at the Villa Somalia presidential palace in Mogadishu brought the president face-to-face with the Somali Salvation Forum, a prominent opposition coalition led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

While the talks concluded with a shared meal and photographs, signaling a superficially cordial atmosphere, no substantive agreement was reached on the core issues.

“The meeting has been adjourned, and there is no formal agreement reached by the parties on the dispute,” a source familiar with the discussions told Caasimada Online. “They have agreed to hold another session on Wednesday.”

Constitutional overhaul at heart of dispute

The central point of contention remains a package of controversial constitutional amendments passed by Somalia’s parliament earlier this year. The opposition has vehemently rejected the changes, which fundamentally alter Somalia’s system of governance.

The reforms, which include a transition from a parliamentary to a full presidential system, grant the president the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister without parliamentary approval. They also introduced a five-year presidential term and allowed for universal suffrage, replacing the complex clan-based indirect voting system used in recent elections.

Opposition figures and critics, including the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, have condemned the overhaul as an unconstitutional power grab designed to centralize authority in the presidency.

During the talks, opposition members reportedly demanded a “genuine and straightforward concession” from President Mohamud, insisting that the constitutional amendments be reversed entirely as a precondition for resolving the political gridlock.

President Mohamud, who has championed the reforms as necessary for stabilizing Somalia’s fragile political system, is attempting to find a compromise. However, a full understanding between the two sides remains elusive.

Rising tensions and security fears

The political paralysis in Mogadishu has significant national implications. In April, following the ratification of the constitutional changes, the Puntland administration declared it would operate as an independent entity until the dispute was resolved through a mutually agreed-upon constitutional process.

This has raised fears of national fragmentation at a time when unity is desperately needed.

The prolonged political infighting is also diverting critical attention and resources from the fight against Al-Shabaab. This Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group has waged a bloody insurgency against the Somali government for over 15 years.

Security analysts and international partners have warned that the militants could exploit the political divisions. The group has intensified its attacks in recent months, particularly in the central regions of Hiran and Galguduud, as well as the Lower and Middle Shabelle regions mentioned in the original Somali report, which form the breadbasket of the nation.

A major government offensive launched late in 2022 initially reclaimed significant territory but has since stalled, and Al-Shabaab has demonstrated a renewed capacity to launch large-scale attacks on military bases and civilian centers.

The ongoing talks in Mogadishu are seen as a critical test for Somalia’s political elite. Their ability to find a compromise is not only essential for the country’s governance but also for the stability of the Horn of Africa and the broader international effort to defeat Al-Shabaab. All eyes will be on Wednesday’s meeting to see if a path out of the crisis can be forged.