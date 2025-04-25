MOGADISHU, Somalia—Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has stated he remains undecided on whether he will seek a second consecutive term in the 2026 presidential election. He said his immediate focus is on bolstering the nation’s security, fostering economic growth, and delivering a long-promised direct democratic vote.

In an interview with Kenya’s Nation Media, Mohamud claimed significant improvements in the security situation in the capital, Mogadishu, since he began his second term in May 2022. This period was marked by an intensified government offensive against the Al-Shabaab extremist group.

“Security in Mogadishu has improved significantly since 2022 when I took office,” President Mohamud said. “We used to have bombings almost every month, but now they are scarce.”

He asserted that this enhanced security environment had directly contributed to increased economic activity and construction within the capital, citing the expansion of its commercial areas.

Prioritizing core mandate

Mohamud, who previously served as President from 2012 to 2017, was elected in 2022 on a platform explicitly prioritizing the fight against terrorism and the restoration of democracy through a ‘one-person, one-vote’ system. He reiterated these as his administration’s central objectives.

“I was elected to a program to fight terrorism and restore democracy to Somalia. That was my election agenda,” he stated. “If you look back at my political program from the previous election, I have largely succeeded in significantly weakening the power of Al-Shabaab.”

He claimed active involvement in the anti-insurgency campaign, including personal visits to the front lines, and reported that government forces had liberated approximately 80 rural areas previously held by the militants.

A cornerstone of President Mohamud’s agenda is the transition from Somalia’s complex, indirect electoral system – which has historically relied on clan elders selecting delegates who then choose the President – to a direct popular vote. This system, last fully implemented in the early 1960s, faces significant logistical and security challenges.

Mohamud confirmed that voter registration is underway and highlighted four licensed political parties prepared to contest the polls.

“It’s been almost 60 years since Somali citizens last cast their votes directly into the ballot box. I want that to happen again in the upcoming election,” he said, underscoring the historical significance of the proposed shift.

Acknowledging the practical difficulties of organizing a nationwide direct poll in a country still grappling with insurgency and lacking extensive electoral infrastructure, Mohamud set a more immediate, attainable target. “The Somali population is close to 20 million,” he noted. “But if I can enable even two million people to cast their votes directly, I feel I will have achieved a great goal.”

He addressed concerns regarding the security risks posed by Al-Shabaab to a direct vote, particularly in areas where the group retains influence. The President maintained that the overall security situation had evolved, with militants largely confined to rural areas. He pointed to high public interest in voter registration within Mogadishu among citizens who have never had the chance to vote directly.

Re-election decision pending

Mohamud reiterated that any decision regarding a potential bid for a third term in 2026 would depend on the political environment as the election cycle approaches.

“My main goal is to restore true democracy to Somalia. When election time comes, I will consider my decision regarding the race,” he stated.

He emphasized the profound personal importance he places on achieving the direct voting system, describing it as potentially the most significant accomplishment of his political career. “If I succeed in implementing a one-person, one-vote election, it will be the greatest success I achieve in my life,” he said.

The push for a direct popular vote in 2026 represents a critical step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to build a stable federal state and consolidate democratic institutions after decades of conflict and political fragmentation.