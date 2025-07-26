Somalia considers pro-Turkey politician for top military role

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia is weighing a major shakeup in its military leadership by considering a politician with close ties to Turkey as the next chief of its armed forces—a move that could strain already delicate relations with the United States.

Sources close to Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, say Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur—currently serving as Minister of Ports and Marine Transport—is the frontrunner to become the next Chief of Defence Forces of the Somali National Armed Forces (SNF).

This potential promotion marks a dramatic reversal just months after Nur was ousted from his post as Defence Minister—a decision widely seen as a nod to U.S. pressure over his strong security cooperation with Ankara.

If appointed, Nur would replace Major General Odawa Yusuf Raage, a U.S.-trained commander who has led the army since 2019 and is widely respected as a stabilizing force within the ranks. His departure would signal a notable shift in Somalia’s military leadership under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

A controversial choice

Supporters point to Nur’s impressive resume as justification for his return to the top of the security establishment. He has previously served as Minister of Defence, Minister of Justice, and Deputy Director of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). He also held a diplomatic role as First Secretary at Somalia’s embassy in Turkey.

But critics and security analysts warn that elevating a figure so closely aligned with a single foreign partner could compromise Somalia’s national interests and deepen existing political rifts.

At the core of U.S.-Turkey tensions is a landmark 10-year defense agreement signed between Somalia and Turkey in February 2024. Under the deal, Turkey is tasked with training and equipping Somalia’s navy to secure its extensive coastline, which is believed to contain vast oil and gas reserves.

That agreement quickly raised red flags in Washington. A senior Somali official, speaking to Middle East Eye on condition of anonymity, said U.S. officials had urged President Mohamud to sideline Nur.

According to the official, American concerns centered on: Nur’s perceived lack of cooperation with U.S. forces in Somalia, Turkish ambitions to build a potential “space base” for satellite and rocket programs, and Washington’s limited access to the details of the Somali-Turkish defense and energy agreements

The U.S. remains deeply involved in Somalia’s security through AFRICOM, its Africa Command, which conducts counter-terrorism operations against al-Shabaab and trains the elite Danab Brigade of the SNF.

Ankara’s enduring partnership

Meanwhile, Turkey has solidified its position as Somalia’s closest strategic ally. In addition to extensive humanitarian support, Ankara operates its largest overseas military base—Camp TURKSOM—just outside Mogadishu, where it has trained a substantial segment of the Somali armed forces.

Following Nur’s cabinet reassignment in March, a Turkish government official dismissed speculation of a falling-out, stressing that bilateral ties remained strong.

“This doesn’t change our relationship,” the official told Caasimada Online. “Our agreements with Mogadishu are built on institutional cooperation.”

This leadership decision comes at a pivotal moment for Somalia. The national army is engaged in a major offensive against al-Shabaab insurgents while preparing to assume full security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is scheduled to exit by year’s end.

As President Mohamud weighs his options, he must now appoint a military chief capable of steering Somalia through this critical security handover—while balancing the competing interests of powerful allies that remain vital to the country’s fragile stability.