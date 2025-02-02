Somalia defends regional leaders’ term extensions

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government has defended its decision to extend the terms of regional leaders, calling it a necessary step towards electoral reforms and a transition to a “one person, one vote” system.

The extension, finalized during the latest National Consultative Council meeting, is part of the federal government’s plan to synchronize the country’s political calendar, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama said.

“The term extension is a necessary step to move away from the indirect election system, which is based on a clan system and has been practiced for seven years,” Jama told reporters in Mogadishu.

‘Direct election plan underway’

“We are committed to enabling Somali citizens to elect their leaders directly – from the local to the regional and state levels,” he added.

Jama said the recently established National Electoral Commission has already begun preparations for the polls, with officials set to visit key regions in all federal member states. The commission will oversee the transition process and ensure the participation of local stakeholders.

The National Electoral Commission announced that local council elections are scheduled for June 2025, marking a significant milestone in the electoral reform process if it goes ahead.

However, the plan has drawn criticism from some opposition politicians, who argue that the process lacks transparency and could further consolidate the current administration’s power.

Opposition politicians have also expressed concerns about the timeline, arguing that unresolved political disputes between the federal government and regional administrations could cause further delays or ignite new conflicts.

Challenges to implementing universal suffrage

Security remains a major challenge. With Al-Shabaab militants still controlling parts of the countryside and carrying out frequent attacks, ensuring that all citizens can participate safely in the elections remains a major concern.

Somalia has relied on an indirect election system since the early 2000s, where clan elders select members of parliament, who then elect the president.

This system, which is the basis of the 4.5 clan power-sharing formula, was initially seen as a pragmatic solution to ensure political representation in a country recovering from civil war. However, it has increasingly been criticized for fostering corruption and limiting political participation.

Previous administrations attempted to implement universal suffrage, but these efforts faced significant obstacles. For example, in 2020, the previous government planned to implement a “one person, one vote” system. However, recurring political disputes and security challenges caused these plans to be postponed.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whom lawmakers elected in an indirect election in May 2022 for a four-year term, has prioritized direct elections as a key objective of his administration.

Lawmakers have since proposed extending the presidential term to five years, although this amendment has not yet been approved.

The federal government maintains that its current plan will create a more inclusive and transparent political system that ensures public representation.

Jama reiterated that the government is open to dialogue with opposition groups to address their concerns but warned that further delays could jeopardize the reform schedule.

“We have a clear plan that we are moving forward with,” Jama said. “We cannot afford to miss this historic opportunity for political reform in the country.”