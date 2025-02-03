Somalia: Key senator rejects government’s vote plan

Mogadishu, Somalia – A prominent Somali senator has publicly rejected the federal government’s proposal for a one-person-one-vote electoral system, intensifying an already heated debate about the country’s political future and raising concerns about potential instability.

Senator Abdi Qaybdiid, a former Somali Police Chief and a key figure from the Galmudug regional state declared his opposition to the proposed electoral model slated for implementation in 2026.

“Only a nationally agreed-upon election will take place in Galmudug,” Qaybdiid asserted. “The stakeholders of Galmudug will jointly deliberate on this matter.”

Qaybdiid’s statement marks the first open challenge by a sitting senator to the controversial one-person-one-vote system, which has become a central point of contention in Somalia’s complex political landscape.

The senator also criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s frequent international travels, urging the federal parliament to be vigilant of the “wrong path” Somalia was treading.

Federal Government defends plan

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) maintains that the new system will be implemented in parts of the country, excluding the autonomous Puntland state, which was established in 1998 as the first federal member state in Somalia.

The government has framed the transition to a one-person-one-vote system as a crucial step towards democratization and a departure from the current clan-based indirect election model.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama defended the plan, arguing that aligning the country’s political calendar and holding elections at all levels simultaneously is necessary.

“The term extension is an essential step to move away from the indirect election system, which is based on the clan system and which we have been using for the past seven years,” Jama told reporters in Mogadishu.

The term extension refers to a recent decision by the National Consultative Council, a body comprising federal and regional leaders, to extend the mandates of regional leaders. The government claims this is necessary to facilitate the transition.

One-person, one-vote: A contentious proposal

The proposed shift to a one-person-one-vote system, also known as universal suffrage, has long been a goal for Somalia as it seeks to establish a stable democracy after decades of civil war and political turmoil.

The current system, known as the “4.5 system,” allocates parliamentary seats based on clan affiliation, a process many see as undemocratic and divisive.

However, the ambitious 2026 timeline for implementing the new system has drawn criticism.

Critics, including opposition politicians and political analysts, express concerns about the feasibility of such a rapid transition given the ongoing security challenges posed by the al-Shabaab insurgency and unresolved political disputes between the federal government and regional states.

Fears of renewed conflict

Opponents of the government’s plan have voiced strong concerns about the timeline, arguing that the unresolved political disagreements between the federal government and regional states could lead to further delays or even trigger renewed conflict.

They point to the lack of a finalized constitution, ongoing disputes over power-sharing and resource allocation, and the volatile security situation as major obstacles to implementing nationwide direct elections.

Puntland’s exclusion from the proposed electoral system adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The region has consistently advocated for a greater degree of autonomy and has had a strained relationship with the central government in Mogadishu.

Puntland leaders have previously expressed concerns regarding the one-person-one-vote system, fearing it could marginalize their influence.

The success or failure of the proposed electoral reform will have far-reaching implications for Somalia’s political stability and its transition to a fully functioning democracy.