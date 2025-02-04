Major blow as key Islamic State leader surrenders in Somalia

Bosaso, Somalia – A top commander in the Islamic State group’s Somali affiliate surrendered to authorities on Monday in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, officials said, just days after US airstrikes targeted the organization’s leadership amid an intensified security crackdown.

The surrender of Abdulkadir Shirwa Aw-Said, also known as “Lahore,” represents a significant development in the ongoing fight against IS in Somalia.

Aw-Said, who headed the group’s assassination unit and oversaw extortion operations targeting local businesses, reportedly turned himself in while hiding in the rugged Cal Miskad mountains of Puntland’s Bari region.

“Lahore has surrendered. He was in charge of assassinations and extorting money from businesses,” Bari region police commander Abdulkadir Jama Dirir confirmed to reporters.

Puntland intensifies operations

Aw-Said’s surrender comes on the heels of a broader offensive launched by Puntland authorities against both IS and the larger, Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

In December, Puntland’s government declared an all-out war against the two groups and has since claimed to have captured several IS strongholds.

The recent US airstrikes, confirmed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday, resulted in “numerous” IS casualties, according to initial assessments. The strikes highlight the growing concern over IS’s expanding presence in Somalia and the US commitment to supporting counterterrorism efforts in the region.

IS’s growing sophistication

While initially considered a lesser threat compared to Al-Shabaab, the Islamic State’s Somali branch has steadily expanded its capabilities and influence in recent years. Bolstered by foreign fighters and increased funding from sophisticated extortion schemes, the group has demonstrated a growing capacity to carry out complex attacks.

In December, IS claimed responsibility for a brazen assault on a military base using two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), a tactic more commonly associated with Al-Shabaab.

Security analysts say this incident demonstrates the group’s adoption of more advanced operational tactics, raising alarm bells about its evolving threat profile.

“The use of VBIEDs is a worrying sign that IS is learning from and adapting the tactics of its rivals,” said one regional security analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This suggests a higher level of operational sophistication than previously observed.”

The Islamic State in Somalia

The Islamic State’s Somali affiliate, often referred to as “Islamic State in Somalia” (ISS) or locally as “Da’ish,” emerged in 2015 as a splinter group from Al-Shabaab. Led by its long-time leader, Abdul Qadir Mumin, the group established a foothold in the mountainous regions of Puntland, particularly in the Bari region.

Unlike Al-Shabaab, which controls large swathes of territory in southern Somalia and seeks to establish a state governed by its interpretation of Islamic law, ISS has primarily operated as a smaller, more regionally focused entity.

However, its connections to the global IS network and its increasing reliance on foreign fighters have raised concerns about its potential to destabilize the region further.

The Cal Miskad mountain range in Puntland’s Bari region has long served as a haven for militant groups, including both Al-Shabaab and IS. Its remote location, rugged terrain, and proximity to the Gulf of Aden make it ideal for training camps, weapons caches, and hideouts.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, has historically enjoyed relative stability compared to the south. However, it has faced increasing security challenges from both IS and Al-Shabaab in recent years.

The region’s authorities have struggled to contain the spread of militancy, often hampered by limited resources and the challenging terrain.