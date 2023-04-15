Somalia, Ethiopia, Italy unite in tripartite talks

ADDIS-ABABA, Ethiopia (Caasimada Online) – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud touched down in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a pivotal tripartite meeting with Ethiopia and Italy to bolster diplomatic, economic, and security ties.

This visit follows the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ recent report on Somali-Ethiopian relations and a visit to Somalia by Ethiopia’s Vice President.

A foundation for dialogue

Earlier this month, Adam Farah, Vice President of the Prosperity Party, led an Ethiopian delegation to Mogadishu, Somalia.

The group was greeted by Abshir Omar Jama, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mukhtar Muhammad Ware, the Federal Republic of Ethiopia’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Somalia.

The delegation’s primary objective was to convey a message from Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to President Mohamud.

Furthermore, the group explored ongoing concerns related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and various bilateral issues, including the League of Arab States’ Council of Ministers’ resolution on GERD, passed on March 9, 2023.

Standing united in the face of conflict

In response to Egypt’s choice to involve the Arab League in the GERD dispute—circumventing the African Union—Ethiopia expressed its disapproval.

President Mohamud emphasized Ethiopia’s long-standing commitment to peace in Somalia, expressing gratitude for his people and government.

Additionally, President Mohamud highlighted Somalia’s unwavering position on the Renaissance Dam issue, urging the concerned nations to pursue dialogue and settle their differences.

He acknowledged Somalia’s dependence on Ethiopian water resources and called for talks on joint management of these shared assets.

Mohamud also lauded Ethiopia’s advancements in irrigated wheat production and assured that Somalia would not engage in actions detrimental to Ethiopia.

Forging a united path towards shared Goals

President Mohamud’s visit will include discussions to refine cooperation among the three countries and synchronize their strategies to tackle common challenges.

The leaders intend to devise practical solutions to issues faced collectively by their nations.

President Mohamud remarked, “This gathering is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to working together for the benefit of our respective nations and to emphasize the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes and fostering lasting peace.”

The Addis Ababa tripartite meeting represents a significant stride towards fostering enhanced cooperation and mutual support among Somalia, Ethiopia, and Italy as they join forces to confront pressing regional and global challenges.

With dialogue at the heart of their efforts, these nations exemplify the power of unity in overcoming adversity.