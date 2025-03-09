Somalia: Ex-spy chief rips into Hassan Sheikh’s reign

Muqdisho, Somalia – Somalia’s former intelligence chief Fahad Yasin has sharply criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of returning to power with a grudge and centralizing authority to the detriment of the country’s governance.

In a rare and candid interview with Risaala TV on Sunday, Yasin described the president as a leader driven by resentment, urging him to reconcile with political adversaries before his term ends on May 15, 2026.

A leader “fueled by anger”

Yasin, who previously headed the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) under former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmaajo, painted a damning picture of Hassan Sheikh’s leadership style.

“Hassan Sheikh returned to power angry and even angrier at himself,” Yasin said. “He decided that no one else’s voice would be heard, and he would act solely on his own whims.”

The ex-spy chief argued that this approach has crippled government operations, claiming that Hassan Sheikh’s distrust of even his closest allies has led to inefficiency and stagnation.

Somalia, a Horn of Africa nation long plagued by insurgency and political instability, has struggled to establish effective governance amid ongoing threats from Al-Shabaab militants.

Hassan Sheikh, 69, is serving his second term as president, having previously led the country from 2012 to 2017. He reclaimed the presidency in May 2022, defeating Farmaajo in a contentious election.

His administration has prioritized combating Al-Shabaab and stabilizing Somalia’s fragile federal system, but critics like Yasin argue that internal discord has undermined these efforts.

The Prime Minister exception

Despite his broad rebuke, Yasin singled out one positive move: the appointment of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in June 2022.

“Even that choice came from Hassan Sheikh’s bitterness, but it was right,” he said. “It’s a great thing for a prime minister to take orders from his president because if things go wrong, the blame falls on the one who appointed him.”

Yasin praised Barre’s execution of presidential directives, noting that he has frequently commended the prime minister’s work in public statements.

Barre, a political ally of Hassan Sheikh, has been credited with maintaining a degree of stability within the government despite regional tensions and security challenges.

Yasin’s critique extended beyond governance to Hassan Sheikh’s handling of political rivals. He referenced a recent military operation in the president’s hometown of Mirinaayo, where government forces clashed with opposition elements, as a sign of deepening divisions.

“A president who brings gunfire to his own town will be judged for it,” Yasin warned. “If he continues to divide people politically, others will follow suit when their turn comes.”

The former intelligence chief called on Hassan Sheikh to reach out to those he has alienated. “Mr. President, I advise you not to dwell on what you once rejected,” he said. “You yourself said there’s life after the presidency. If fate allows, you’ll return—so don’t chase power in an unbecoming way.”

Yasin’s remarks echo longstanding tensions in Somali politics, where clan rivalries and personal grudges have often overshadowed national unity.

With less than 15 months until the next election cycle, he urged the president to avoid necessitating another “National Salvation“ initiative—a reference to past emergency measures taken to stabilize the country during crises.

Somalia’s broader challenges

Somalia remains a nation in flux. Based in the capital, Muqdisho, the federal government controls only parts of the country, with Al-Shabaab holding sway over large rural areas.

Recent diplomatic breakthroughs, such as the restoration of ties with Ethiopia in December 2024 following Turkey’s mediation, have offered hope for regional stability. Yet internal governance remains a sticking point.

Hassan Sheikh’s administration has faced criticism for handling security and economic reforms. In January 2025, he visited Ethiopia to mend relations strained by Addis Ababa’s deal with the breakaway Somaliland region—a move that had sparked outrage in Somalia.

While the Ankara Declaration reaffirmed mutual respect for sovereignty, domestic critics like Yasin argue that the president’s focus on personal control has weakened Somalia’s position.

Fahad Yasin’s tenure as NISA director was controversial, marked by allegations of political maneuvering and opposition clashes. After Farmaajo’s defeat in 2022, Yasin stepped back from public life, making his latest comments a rare reentry into Somalia’s political discourse.