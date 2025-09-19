Somalia meets Ted Cruz amid Somaliland recognition push

WASHINGTON, USA — Somalia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar (widely known as Ali Balcad), has met with US Senator Ted Cruz to discuss counterterrorism and regional stability, at a time when the Texas Republican is pushing Washington to recognize Somaliland’s independence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Omar said he was “grateful” to Cruz for the meeting, emphasizing Somalia’s “pivotal role in countering terrorism & securing the Horn of Africa.” He stressed that continued US backing is vital to defeating Al-Shabaab and ISIS, while safeguarding maritime trade routes through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“Let’s strengthen our partnership for a stable, prosperous Somalia,” Omar wrote.

However, Omar did not provide further details of the conversation or indicate whether the talks touched on Cruz’s recent calls for the United States to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway territory that declared independence in 1991.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Cruz’s August 14 letter urging President Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation formally. Cruz praised the breakaway territory’s democratic credentials, citing multiple peaceful elections and its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden.

He argued that Somaliland could serve as a key security partner for Washington, including as a potential host for a US military presence near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a vital chokepoint for global shipping and energy flows.

Cruz also accused China of backing Mogadishu to undercut Somaliland, pointing to Beijing’s role in Somalia’s decision earlier this year to bar Taiwanese passport holders from entering Somaliland.

The United States, in line with the African Union, officially recognizes Somalia’s territorial integrity and does not extend formal recognition to Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991.

By engaging directly with Omar, Cruz signaled openness to Somalia’s perspective, even as he continues to advocate for Somaliland in Washington. For Mogadishu, the talks provided an opportunity to underline its role as a central partner in counterterrorism and to reaffirm its sovereignty claims over Somaliland.

Somalia’s federal government has consistently rejected Somaliland’s bid for international recognition, insisting that the country must remain united within its internationally recognized borders.

Mogadishu views overtures such as Cruz’s as challenges to its sovereignty, especially at a time when Somalia is seeking greater international support to fight Al-Shabaab. The insurgent group continues to wage a deadly insurgency across central and southern regions, posing threats not only to Somalia’s stability but also to wider regional security.

