Somalia: MPs clash as parliament session turns chaotic

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s parliament descended into unprecedented disorder on Saturday as lawmakers traded explosive accusations of assassination attempts, tribal slurs, and unlawful travel restrictions, laying bare deep-seated divisions and a profound breakdown in legislative decorum.

The session at Villa Hargeysa in Mogadishu abandoned any semblance of formal debate, instead erupting into a maelstrom of personal attacks and grave allegations.

The parliamentary gathering, lacking a pre-determined agenda, quickly morphed into a scene of raucous shouting and pandemonium. MPs strayed far from structured debate, resorting to personal insults and serious criminal accusations.

“Yesterday’s events were unplanned and devoid of a formal agenda,” a source explained. “Lawmakers crossed the line of reasoned discourse, engaging in insults, accusations, and self-proclaimed judgments of criminal acts.”

Sharp critiques arose concerning Speaker Adan Madoobe’s leadership, with numerous MPs questioning his capacity to maintain order. The session ultimately dissolved into a cacophony of shouts and uproar.

Tribalism fuels volatile debates

At the heart of the turmoil was a motion to lift flight restrictions imposed on the Jubaland regional administration.

Lawmakers also demanded the appearance of security agencies responsible for enforcing the travel ban. Grievances were voiced regarding the obstruction of MPs attempting to travel to Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland.

The session’s opening rapidly devolved into a forum for bitter disputes and vocal opposition. Anti-government MPs unleashed a barrage of accusations against the federal government. While their right to debate was acknowledged, the discourse swiftly deteriorated into personal vitriol and offensive language.

The unusually intense parliamentary debate was further inflamed by MPs’ tendency to frame their arguments along regional and clan lines. This underscored a stark absence of national perspective in the discussions.

A particularly contentious moment arose from a statement by MP Hassan Abdi Ismail (Yare), who referred to MPs from Somaliland as “displaced persons.”

This remark triggered widespread outrage. However, some observers noted that Ismail’s statement implicitly challenged the viability of a “one person, one vote” electoral system. Somaliland, a northern region of Somalia, declared unilateral independence in 1991.

Accusations of assassination plots

The parliamentary session was punctuated by a series of alarming accusations, including allegations of attempted assassinations. An MP from Jubaland, specifically from the Gedo region, accused the Minister of Security of orchestrating his assassination on more than ten occasions.

The MP alleged that Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, who shares a regional background, had jeopardized his life. This accusation carries significant weight, as the Minister of National Security is responsible for safeguarding public safety.

The gravity of the accusation was amplified by its delivery by a sitting MP enjoying parliamentary immunity.

Legal experts consulted regarding the accusations asserted that the claims could not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric. They emphasized the imperative of an independent judicial investigation to ascertain the truth.

This incident is not isolated. Disputes and allegations have previously marred Somalia’s parliamentary proceedings. For instance, in April 2021, the lower house voted to extend the president’s term by two years, a move rejected by the Senate, leading to a political standoff.

Additionally, in March 2024, Puntland state declared self-governance, withdrawing from the federal system until constitutional amendments were ratified through a nationwide referendum.