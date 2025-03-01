Jubaland leader: Feds ‘plays’ with Somalia’s statehood

KISMAYO, Somalia—Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe, recently sharply criticized the Somali federal government in a recent interview, accusing it of political maneuvering and military aggression.

The regional leader’s remarks come after his withdrawal from the National Consultative Council meeting in Mogadishu, signaling a deepening rift between Jubaland and the central government.

Madobe cited concerns over alleged term extensions and the interests of the Darood clan, which he said he alone represented at the meeting, as reasons for his departure.

“I left the National Consultative Council meeting because of the term extensions being planned and considering the interests of the Darood clan, whom I was the sole representative of,” Madobe stated.

The National Consultative Council is a platform for dialogue between the federal government and regional states, intended to foster cooperation on key national issues.

In November 2024, Jubaland announced the suspension of all relations and cooperation with the federal government.

This decision followed disputes over local elections in which President Madobe was re-elected without federal involvement, leading to mutual arrest warrants between Jubaland and Mogadishu authorities.

The federal government opposed these elections and issued an arrest warrant for Madobe, accusing him of treason and revealing classified information to foreign entities. In response, a regional court in Kismayo issued an arrest warrant for President Mohamud, accusing him of treason and conspiring with al-Shabaab militants.

Criticism of prime minister and president

Madobe strongly criticized Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, describing him as someone who “joined a company run by Hassan Sheikh, which is playing with the statehood of Somalia.”

The relationship between the federal government and regional states has been strained for years, with disputes over resource sharing, security responsibilities, and political representation.

Madobe addressed the recent clashes in Ras Kamboni, a strategic area in Jubaland, accusing the federal government of initiating the conflict despite repeated warnings.

“The federal government forces started the fighting,” he asserted, adding, “We were prepared for everything, and we ordered our forces to minimize casualties. You saw the outcome of the fighting; the casualties were disproportionate, although there were losses on both sides.”

The Ras Kamboni region is strategically important due to its proximity to the Kenyan border and its history as a battleground between various factions.

Madobe expressed particular dismay over the surrender of over 1,000 Somali soldiers to Kenyan forces across the border. He contrasted this with his administration’s treatment of captured and wounded federal soldiers, who he said were treated with respect and sent to Mogadishu.

Allegations of failure against Al-Shabab

Madobe also accused the federal government of failing in its fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group, pointing to recent attacks in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

“The federal government has failed in the fight against Al-Shabaab,” he stated, adding, “The Somali forces lack the morale to fight.”

Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant security threat in Somalia, carrying out frequent attacks against government and civilian targets. The group’s persistent presence underscores the challenges facing Somali security forces.

Madobe firmly denied any cooperation with Al-Shabaab, asserting that he is engaged in a continuous fight against the group, a fight that he says his accusers have never been involved in.

History of conflicts

Jubaland, located in southern Somalia, shares a long and porous border with Kenya. This proximity has made the region a key player in regional security dynamics. The area has historically been a site of conflict involving various clans, militias, and external actors.

Ahmed Madobe, a former leader of the Ras Kamboni Brigade, has been a dominant political figure in Jubaland for over a decade.

His relationship with the federal government has been marked by periods of cooperation and conflict, reflecting Somalia’s complex political landscape.

The Darood clan is one of the central Somali clans, with a significant presence in Jubaland and other parts of Somalia. Clan dynamics are crucial in Somali politics, often influencing alliances and conflicts.

The ongoing tensions between Jubaland and the federal government threaten to undermine efforts to stabilize Somalia and combat Al-Shabaab.

The fragile political situation requires urgent dialogue and cooperation to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further escalation.