UN targets Al-Shabaab with extended Somalia arms embargo

New York – The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted Resolution 2775 (2025) to reauthorize maritime interdiction measures aimed at enforcing the arms embargo on Somalia.

The resolution seeks to curb the illegal flow of weapons and military equipment to Al-Shabaab and prevent the export of illicit charcoal, a major revenue source for the terrorist group.

Acting under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, the 15-member Council reaffirmed that Al-Shabaab’s actions—ranging from terrorist attacks to destabilization efforts—pose a grave threat to international peace and security.

The resolution extends and reinforces provisions first established in Resolution 2182 (2014) and later strengthened by Resolution 2607 (2021) and Resolution 2762 (2024). The renewed measures will remain in effect until March 3, 2025.

Expanded authority for maritime inspections

Under the new mandate, UN Member States are authorized to inspect vessels operating within Somali territorial waters, the Arabian Sea, and the Persian Gulf if there are reasonable grounds to suspect they are transporting weapons, military supplies, or improvised explosive device (IED) components for Al-Shabaab.

The resolution also grants authority to seize and dispose of contraband identified during inspections, including arms, ammunition, and prohibited charcoal exports.

The illicit charcoal trade has been a significant financial pillar for Al-Shabaab, generating millions of dollars annually through illegal exports to the Middle East and beyond.

By allowing the resale of seized charcoal under UN monitoring, the resolution aims to disrupt the group’s funding mechanisms while ensuring proper oversight.

This latest action by the Security Council underscores the global commitment to stabilizing Somalia, which has been grappling with ongoing insurgency and security challenges for over a decade.

The Somali government, alongside African Union (AU) peacekeeping forces and international allies, has been intensifying operations against Al-Shabaab to reclaim strategic territories and dismantle terrorist networks.

Despite military and counterterrorism efforts, Al-Shabaab continues to adapt and exploit illicit trade routes, making enforcement of the arms embargo and maritime interdictions a critical tool in cutting off the group’s supply chains.

The UN’s decision comes as Somalia pursues greater security sector reforms and prepares for the full transition of security responsibilities from international peacekeepers to national forces.

The resolution is expected to strengthen Somalia’s sovereignty and long-term security efforts while reaffirming international support in countering terrorism and organized crime in the region.

A broader counterterrorism strategy

The Security Council’s reauthorization aligns with broader global counterterrorism initiatives, emphasizing regional cooperation among the Horn of Africa nations, the African Union, and Gulf states.

By tightening maritime security and targeting terrorist groups’ financial lifelines, the resolution seeks to create lasting conditions for peace, security, and economic stability in Somalia and the wider region.

With this decision, the international community sends a clear message: Somalia’s stability is a priority, and Al-Shabaab’s ability to sustain its violent campaign through illicit means will continue to be aggressively challenged.