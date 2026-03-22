Somalia, Saudi Arabia ties enter new strategic phase

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Relations between Somalia and Saudi Arabia have entered a warmer, more consequential phase, signaling deeper cooperation across diplomacy, security, and trade.

A new defence agreement, a maritime transport pact, and Riyadh’s formal receipt of the credentials of a new Somali ambassador all point to a major shift.

These developments show the relationship is moving toward a more structured partnership.

The shift follows Saudi Arabia’s renewed public backing for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity at the start of the year.

In early January, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan restated that position during talks with his Somali counterpart.

The meeting signalled that Riyadh was aligning more closely with Mogadishu amid rising regional tensions over Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Red Sea rivalry

The warming ties come against a wider realignment across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

Gulf rivalries are playing an increasingly visible role in politics across the strategic region.

Competition between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has spread across Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

That dynamic has forced governments across the region to navigate between rival Gulf power centres.

In Somalia’s case, the regional picture sharpened after Mogadishu severed ties with Abu Dhabi in January.

At the same time, regional Somali administration such as Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubaland signalled that they would maintain their own relationships with the UAE.

That broader backdrop has given Saudi Arabia greater weight in Mogadishu’s regional calculations.

Somalia is seeking partners that back its territorial integrity and can offer diplomatic and strategic support.

The latest phase in Somali-Saudi engagement also coincided with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Cairo on February 8.

During the trip, he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt said Sisi again underlined Cairo’s support for Somalia’s unity, security, and territorial integrity.

He also rejected any step that could undermine the country’s sovereignty.

There is no public evidence that the Cairo visit directly unlocked Saudi Arabia’s renewed engagement.

But it came at a time when both Cairo and Riyadh were visibly strengthening their support for Mogadishu’s position.

Military cooperation

The clearest sign that ties had entered a more practical phase came on February 9.

Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman signed a military cooperation agreement in Riyadh.

Somali officials said the pact would strengthen defence cooperation and cover several areas of mutual interest.

Neither side, however, released detailed terms.

This agreement is a tangible development in security cooperation, indicating new operational support and deeper strategic engagement beyond previous dialogues.

It also showed that Riyadh was ready to take on a more active role in Somalia’s defence partnerships.

For Somalia, the deal mattered far beyond optics.

The country remains under severe pressure from a long-running Islamist insurgency.

Mogadishu has been trying to widen the circle of regional and international partners willing to support its armed forces and broader security architecture.

Strategic sea lanes

That security track was quickly followed by an economic and logistical one.

On February 19, Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority signed a cooperation agreement with Somalia’s Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport.

The deal aims to improve maritime connectivity and ease the movement of passengers and goods.

It is designed to enhance both countries’ roles in commercial shipping, which could increase Somalia’s leverage over international maritime traffic and boost its economic prospects.

The agreement reflects a broader view of the relationship and takes it well beyond political solidarity.

It also recognises Somalia’s strategic position along some of the world’s most important maritime lanes.

For Mogadishu, the pact fits into a wider effort to turn Somalia’s long coastline, ports, and location into economic and geopolitical assets.

Another diplomatic marker came on March 6.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry formally received the credentials of Mohamed Amin Sheikh Osman as Somalia’s new ambassador to the kingdom.

The move gave formal shape to a relationship that had at times appeared uneven in recent months.

It also suggested that both governments now wanted regular, direct channels at the senior level.

For Mogadishu, the ambassador’s acceptance was more than a routine diplomatic step.

It signalled that Riyadh intends to develop long-term engagement with Somalia, promising more consistent diplomatic and operational support than in past interactions.

$190 million burden

The timing of the renewed relationship is significant. Somalia remains under heavy security strain.

At the same time, the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, or AUSSOM, continues to face major operational and funding pressures.

The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate in December until December 31, 2026.

The mandate authorises up to 11,826 uniformed personnel, including 680 police officers.

Separate assessments have put the mission’s budget for July 2025 to June 2026 at about $190 million.

That comes on top of inherited financial liabilities from its predecessor mission.

In that context, any Saudi willingness to support AUSSOM politically, financially, or through parallel security assistance would carry weight far beyond diplomacy.

‘Saudi-led partners’

Hassan Sheikh has himself cast Saudi Arabia as a central player in Somalia’s regional strategy.

In an interview published on February 11, he said Somalia was working with “Saudi-led partners” to protect stability.

He said the aim was to prevent what he described as reckless escalation linked to challenges to Somalia’s unity.

The remark offered one of the clearest public signs from Villa Somalia that Riyadh was no longer seen simply as a friendly Arab capital.

Mogadishu now appears to view Saudi Arabia as part of a wider strategic bloc.

That bloc could help shield Somalia diplomatically and widen its room for manoeuvre in an increasingly volatile region.

Since January, Somali-Saudi ties have deepened, marked by new agreements and stronger diplomatic engagement.

Saudi statements backing Somalia’s territorial integrity, the defence pact, the maritime agreement, and the acceptance of a new Somali ambassador all point in the same direction.

For Somalia, closer ties could mean increased security aid and diplomatic backing from a key Arab power amid heightened regional tensions and risks. For Saudi Arabia, it offers a greater role as the Horn of Africa becomes central to Red Sea security, maritime trade, and Gulf influence.