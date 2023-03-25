Somalia strikes: 3,000 Al-Shabab fighters killed in offensive

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Federal Government of Somalia, under the leadership of President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, claimed significant progress in its ongoing military operations against the Al-Shabab terror group.

In a statement on Saturday, The government stated that “more than 3,000 Al-Shabab fighters have been killed, and 3,700 others injured since the military offensive began.”

According to the Defence Ministry’s report, “approximately 70 towns and villages have been liberated from Al-Shabab’s control by the Somali National Forces, with crucial support from local communities.”

The successful operations allegedly mark a turning point in the decade-long struggle against the extremist group, which has caused immense suffering for the people of Somalia.

Swathes of territories Recovered

In recent months, the Somali army and local militias called “Macawisley” have recovered vast territories in the central Galmudug and HirShabelle states. This operation received support from US airstrikes.

Hussein Sheikh-Ali, the government’s national security adviser, revealed plans for a second phase of military operations involving extra troops from the three countries bordering Somalia: Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Although driven out of Mogadishu and other major urban centers over a decade ago, Al-Shabab maintains a stronghold in rural central and southern Somalia.

Additionally, despite the advances made by pro-government forces, militants continue to demonstrate their ability to strike back with deadly force against both civilian and military targets.

Last year, after the offensive launched, Al-Shabab executed its deadliest attack when two car bombs exploded at the education ministry in Mogadishu, killing 121 people in October.

The incident was a stark reminder of the group’s resilience and capacity to launch high-casualty attacks despite losing ground to pro-government forces.

Security operation in Mogadishu

As the country approaches the second phase of the military offensive, the government is preparing for a major security operation in the capital, Mogadishu.

This move aims “to protect the city and its civilians from potential retaliatory attacks by the weakened terror group, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan,” according to the Internal Security Ministry.

The Ministry emphasized that the safety of the people will not be compromised and that the upcoming operation is designed to ensure their protection.

The Federal Government of Somalia has steadfastly committed to combat Al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh took office on May 15, 2022.

Additionally, the government reaffirmed its dedication to conducting military operations in compliance with international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, and Somali customary rules of warfare.

This commitment demonstrates the government’s focus on defeating Al-Shabab and preserving the safety and well-being of Somali citizens.