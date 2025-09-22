Somalia welcomes Egypt’s reaffirmation of support

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has welcomed Egypt’s renewed pledge of solidarity and support, describing Cairo’s latest statement as a sign of enduring brotherhood and a vital boost to ongoing efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation.

In a press release on Sunday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed “deep gratitude and appreciation” for the Egyptian government’s declaration, issued a day earlier in Cairo, that reaffirmed its commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty, peace, and development.

Mogadishu said Egypt’s message reflected “the historic and brotherly ties” between the two countries, stressing that Cairo’s support comes at a critical moment. Somalia is engaged in a battle against terrorism, while also pushing forward with state-building and development initiatives.

The Somali government emphasized that Egypt’s statement underscored its readiness to back Mogadishu’s sovereignty, regional stability, and anti-terrorism efforts. It also pointed to Egypt’s role in mobilizing regional and international support, particularly in strengthening the rule of law and advancing security.

Somalia noted that Egypt’s active contributions through the African Union peacekeeping mission (AUSSOM/ATMIS) had provided tangible assistance to its stability and security. Cairo’s backing, it added, helps create the conditions for Somalia to pursue a stable and prosperous future.

The ministry reaffirmed Somalia’s determination to build on this momentum by expanding strategic cooperation with Egypt in political, security, economic, and cultural fields. Such collaboration, Mogadishu said, would serve the shared interests of both countries and reinforce regional peace.

Egypt’s statement

Egypt had issued its declaration on September 20, underscoring the “depth of historical relations” with Somalia and pledging to continue supporting its “brotherly Somali people.”

Cairo’s foreign ministry stated that it stands firmly with Somalia amid significant regional challenges, vowing to support Mogadishu’s efforts to uphold the rule of law, combat terrorism, and enhance national security.

“Egypt reaffirms its full solidarity with the Somali people and its ongoing support for efforts to achieve security and stability in Somalia,” the statement read. It highlighted Cairo’s engagement within AUSSOM as a clear expression of its commitment.

The ministry stressed that Somalia’s stability and prosperity were crucial for wider regional progress. It said Egypt was committed to helping create the right conditions for Somalia to achieve its aspirations for a secure and stable future.

Cairo also pointed to the framework of strategic partnership agreed during President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Egypt in January 2023. That agreement, it said, remains the cornerstone of cooperation across political, security, economic, and cultural fields.

Egypt concluded by affirming its readiness to take further steps to deepen the strategic partnership with Somalia, saying stronger ties would deliver mutual benefits, reinforce regional stability, and advance the interests of both nations.

Both governments framed the exchange of statements as part of a broader effort to consolidate strategic ties. Somalia said Egypt’s solidarity reinforced its sovereignty and fight against terrorism, while Egypt underlined the historical and cultural bonds that underpin the relationship.

Diplomats note that the synchronized messaging underscores a shared vision at a time of heightened uncertainty in the Horn of Africa, where Somalia remains vulnerable to security threats and dependent on external support for peacekeeping and development.