Somalia’s port fffer to U.S. ‘may backfire, aid’ Somaliland

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Issa Awad has strongly criticized the Somali government’s decision to offer the United States control over key strategic ports, describing the move as a sign of “urgency, weakness, and desperation” from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In an interview with the BBC, Awad expressed concern that the approach could backfire and inadvertently strengthen Somaliland’s bid for international recognition.

“This letter lacks the necessary diplomatic context or references to prior engagements with the United States,” Awad said.

“Proper diplomatic channels would have ensured that such a proposal was grounded in mutual understanding, but this letter appears to be a unilateral move aimed at currying favor with Trump.”

Somalia’s proposal: A risky diplomatic gamble

A letter dated March 16, addressed to former U.S. President Donald Trump by President Mohamud and obtained by Reuters, outlined Somalia’s offer to grant the U.S. a “special operational arrangement” to manage strategic ports along the Gulf of Aden.

The proposal was framed to boost U.S. regional influence, guarantee an uninterrupted military and logistical corridor, and prevent foreign competitors from establishing a foothold in the critical maritime zone.

However, the proposed sites — the port and military base in Berbera, Somaliland, and the port and base in Bosaso, Puntland — fall outside the control of the Somali federal government. Despite this, Mogadishu maintains that these locations remain part of Somalia’s sovereign territory.

The Berbera port and military base in Somaliland are critical locations for monitoring commercial maritime activity along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, particularly for preventing attacks by Houthi rebels.

In 2022, Somaliland independently offered the United States access to the Berbera port in exchange for formal recognition, although Washington did not act on the proposal.

Meanwhile, Bosaso port in Puntland, which severed ties with Mogadishu in March 2024 following prolonged political disputes, occupies a similarly strategic position along the Gulf of Aden. Bosaso remains a vital commercial hub, with Puntland maintaining de facto control over its operations.

DP World, a global logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates, manages operations at both the Berbera and Bosaso ports, overseeing port logistics and security.

Potential consequences: Strengthening Somaliland’s hand?

Awad warned that Somalia’s proposal might have unintended consequences, potentially allowing Somaliland to strengthen its case for international recognition.

“This move risks giving Somaliland a louder voice and greater leverage, allowing them to capitalize on the situation and advance their quest for formal recognition,” Awad cautioned.

The United States is a key partner in Somalia’s security efforts. It provides significant financial assistance and trains the country’s elite Danab forces. However, during his administration, Trump took steps to reduce economic aid to impoverished nations, raising doubts about the likelihood of Washington accepting Somalia’s proposal.

Despite questions over its control of the regions mentioned, Somalia’s federal government retains the legal authority to enter into international agreements. Legal expert Dr. Ahmed Ali Khayre, a PhD holder and university lecturer, emphasized:

“Under international law, the Federal Government of Somalia has the sole authority to negotiate agreements related to the nation’s airspace, ports, and airports. Such agreements would be legally binding, even if the government does not control all regions fully.”

While the offer highlights Somalia’s efforts to maintain sovereignty over its territory, the potential benefits remain uncertain. Ambassador Awad questioned what Somalia stands to gain from this arrangement.

“It’s unclear how Somalia would benefit from this proposal, especially given the geopolitical complexities at play,” Awad noted.

As Somalia navigates these delicate diplomatic waters, the long-term implications of this offer for its sovereignty, regional stability, and international relations remain highly uncertain.