Somaliland furious over Somalia’s US base offer for Berbera

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Aden, has strongly rebuked Somalia’s offer of exclusive control over strategic assets to the United States, particularly the port and air base in Berbera, which lies within Somaliland’s territory.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, Aden dismissed the move as the action of a “corrupted regime” in Somalia, confidently asserting that the US is now prepared to engage directly with Somaliland.

“What cooperation?” Aden questioned sharply. “The USA has long abandoned this failed entity called Somalia. The USA is now ready to deal with Somaliland, a nation that has proven itself to the world as peaceful, stable, and democratic.”

He further underscored Somaliland’s strategic importance: “The USA is not foolish. They know precisely who holds the key regarding the Berbera port.”

Somalia’s letter to Trump

Aden’s forceful response follows the revelation of a letter, dated March 16 and reviewed by Reuters, from Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to US President Donald Trump.

In the letter, Mohamud proposed granting the US exclusive control over strategically vital locations, including air bases in Balidogle and Berbera and the ports of Berbera and Bosaso.

Somalia’s rationale for the offer is reportedly to provide the United States with a more robust military presence in the Horn of Africa, aiding in its efforts to counter the persistent threat from Islamist militants operating in Somalia and the broader region.

President Mohamud’s letter emphasized the strategic significance of these assets, arguing they “present a significant opportunity to strengthen American engagement in the region, guaranteeing uninterrupted military and logistical access while preventing the encroachment of external competitors in this crucial corridor.”

However, the inclusion of Berbera in Somalia’s proposal is set to escalate already strained relations with Somaliland.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 and steadfastly opposed any suggestion of Somali sovereignty. Somaliland maintains effective control over Berbera and has actively sought international recognition for its independent status for over thirty years.

As of now, Somalia’s foreign affairs and information ministers have not officially commented on the letter or Somaliland’s vehement reaction.

The air base in Balidogle is located approximately 90 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, while the port of Bosaso is in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland. The contrasting claims over Berbera highlight the Horn of Africa’s enduring and complex political landscape.