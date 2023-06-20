Somalia’s rebound: Major moves in security and education

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In a transformative move, Somalia has broadened its public service workforce with the addition of 23,000 employees.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced this significant development on Saturday, underscoring Somalia’s commitment to restructuring the nation after two turbulent decades of violence.

The majority of the recruits have been appointed to the security sector, laying the groundwork for the nation’s plan to rebuild its military and other security services.

This strategic move comes as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) prepares to exit the country by the end of next year.

PM Barre has been in office for the past year following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s appointment and has steered the recruitment drive. The initiative aims to fill crucial gaps that have hindered public service efficiency.

Education at the core

Of the newly appointed public service personnel, 3,000 have been enlisted as teachers.

During a ceremony at the General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu to launch a training program for these educators, PM Barre highlighted the pivotal role of education in a recovering society. He urged the teachers to foster tolerant, ethically sound, and globally competitive students.

During his address, Barre shared the financial challenges his administration had overcome to make recruitment possible.

He said, “Despite the difficulties, our Dan-Qaran (National Interest) government decided to recruit 20,000 security forces and 3,000 educators.”

A Security handover

In line with the Somalia Transition Plan (STP), the Somali government forces are preparing to assume security responsibilities once the ATMIS peacekeepers depart the Horn of Africa nation at the start of 2025.

The Somali government is also bidding to have the longstanding arms embargo lifted.

This restriction, first imposed in 1993, has evolved over the years to prevent arms from reaching al-Shabaab militants, having initially targeted warlords.

The current government argues the need for proper armament to equip its security forces against militant threats.

This stance is set to be the focus of the upcoming UN Security Council discussion this week, where President Mohamud is expected to appeal for his country’s release from these limitations.

President Mohamud has led a year of significant change since his election in May 2022 and the subsequent appointment of PM Barre a month later.

The comprehensive recruitment drive and the push for lifting the arms embargo demonstrate a government committed to steering Somalia onto a path of recovery and growth.

