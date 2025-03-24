Somalia’s unwavering stand against terror after assassination attempt

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A seismic tremor has ripped through Somalia, not of the earth, but of insidious intent. The recent, calculated assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud near the Ceelgaabta intersection on 18th March 2025 is not merely a violent act; it is a stark, audacious challenge to the very soul of the Somali nation. This moment, fraught with peril, demands not fear, but a resolute, unified response, a crucible in which Somalia’s collective resolve is forged.

The explosion, a calculated attempt to dismantle the fragile yet burgeoning stability, was a direct assault on the nation’s progress. It sought to shatter the confidence built through hard-won gains against Al-Shabaab. Instead, it must serve as a galvanizing force, igniting a national flame of unity, patriotism, and unwavering support for the government’s relentless campaign against terrorism. This is not a partisan issue; it transcends political affiliations and tribal loyalties. It is a fundamental question of Somalia’s survival.

Global Condemnation and Enduring Support: A Foundation, Not a Fortress

The international community, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has responded with swift and unequivocal condemnation. The United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to Somalia’s security and stability. Statements of solidarity from the U.S. Department of State, pledges of continued funding for security sector reforms from the EU, and strong condemnations from the UAE and Qatar are vital. They signal a unified front against terrorism, a global recognition of the stakes.

However, these expressions of support, while invaluable, are not a substitute for internal fortitude. They provide a foundation, not a fortress. The true power lies within the Somali people, in their capacity to unite and defend their nation.

President Mohamud’s Frontline Leadership and Return: A Testament to Unwavering Commitment

In a powerful demonstration of his commitment, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had recently spent time on the frontlines, directly engaging with Somali National Army (SNA) forces in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions. His presence amidst active combat zones underscored his dedication to the fight against Al-Shabaab. Following this period of frontline engagement, he returned to Mogadishu to attend to urgent official matters, whereupon the assassination attempt occurred. This sequence of events, showing the president’s willingness to be with the troops, then returning to his duties, is a testament to his unwavering commitment. He has traded the perceived safety of heavily fortified offices for the perilous reality of the battlefield, a decision that underscores his dedication to eradicating terrorism at its source.

This assassination attempt was not merely an attack on an individual; it was an assault on Somalia’s resolve to reclaim its territory and secure its future. The President’s willingness to risk his life for his nation demands a reciprocal commitment from the Somali people – a unified front in support of his leadership.

Analyzing the Attack: A Strategic Shift and a Call for Unity

This attack is distinct from previous acts of terror for several crucial reasons:

Strategic Targeting: The deliberate targeting of the President underscores Al-Shabaab’s desperation and their intent to strike at the heart of the Somali state. Psychological Warfare: The attack is a calculated attempt to sow fear and demonstrate the group’s capacity to strike at the highest levels. This psychological warfare must be countered with a display of unwavering national resolve. A Test of National Unity: Historically, such attacks have exacerbated political divisions. This time, it must serve as a catalyst for unprecedented unity, a rejection of fragmentation.

Military Gains and Enduring Challenges: A Path Forward

Despite the persistent threat of terrorism, the Somali National Army (SNA), with the support of international partners, has achieved significant territorial gains. Key military successes include the liberation of strategic towns in Hiiraan, Galgaduud, and Lower Shabelle, the elimination of high-ranking Al-Shabaab leaders in Middle Shabelle, and intelligence-led operations that have neutralized key terrorist commanders.

However, significant challenges remain:

Urban Terrorism: Al-Shabaab’s shift towards urban attacks, including bombings and targeted assassinations, necessitates enhanced security measures in urban centers.

Al-Shabaab’s shift towards urban attacks, including bombings and targeted assassinations, necessitates enhanced security measures in urban centers. Political Exploitation: The group’s attempts to exploit political rivalries and tribal divisions require a unified national response.

The group’s attempts to exploit political rivalries and tribal divisions require a unified national response. Foreign Interference: The potential for external actors to fuel instability underscores the need for a strong, self-reliant Somali government.

Recommendations: A Comprehensive Strategy for National Resilience

To ensure lasting security and stability, Somalia must adopt a comprehensive strategy that encompasses the following:

Unwavering National Support: Political leaders, community elders, and religious scholars must publicly condemn Al-Shabaab and demonstrate unwavering support for President Mohamud and the government. The diaspora must mobilize resources to support security forces. Enhanced Intelligence and Security: Increased investment in intelligence, expanded international counterterrorism cooperation, and the deployment of advanced surveillance technology are crucial. Community Engagement and Public Awareness: Local communities must be actively involved in counterterrorism efforts, and religious leaders must counter extremist narratives. Schools and universities must educate the youth on the dangers of extremism and provide alternative pathways to economic empowerment. Addressing Political and Tribal Divisions: Political leaders must prioritize national unity, and tribal elders must act as mediators. A national dialogue on peace and reconciliation is essential. Strengthened International Partnerships: Somalia must leverage international security assistance while building self-sufficient security forces and strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries. Foreign allies should increase economic and military aid to strengthen Somalia’s defense against terrorism. The government should work closely with neighboring countries to prevent Al-Shabaab from using border regions as hideouts.

A Defining Moment: Choosing Unity Over Division

The assassination attempt on President Mohamud is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Somalia. It is a call to action, a demand for unity, and a declaration that terrorism will not prevail. The future of Somalia rests on the collective resolve of its people. By rejecting division, embracing unity, and standing in solidarity with their government, Somalis can forge a future free from the scourge of terrorism.

This is not merely a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Somalia. The choice is clear: unity or division. The answer will define the nation’s destiny. We must reject division, silence, and indifference.

Terrorism has no place in Somalia. Al-Shabaab must be eliminated. And every Somali—whether at home or abroad—must stand up and say:

“We will not be intimidated. We will not surrender our country to terrorists. We stand with our President. We stand with our government. We stand with Somalia!

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com