Egypt, Eritrea oppose Ethiopia’s Red Sea bid amid Somalia talks

Cairo (AFP) – Egypt and Eritrea have vehemently opposed landlocked countries’ involvement in managing the Red Sea’s security, directly targeting Ethiopia’s ambitions to secure maritime access.

The announcement, made by Egypt’s presidency following diplomatic talks in Cairo, underscores the increasing strategic importance of the Red Sea, a vital waterway that is now at the center of growing tensions.

The joint stance emerged from Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh’s official visit to Cairo, during which he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty, and Intelligence Chief Rashad Hassan.

Both countries emphasized that “Red Sea littoral states” should exclusively handle security arrangements governing this essential shipping lane, explicitly excluding Ethiopia.

Recently, Ethiopia indicated that gaining access to the Red Sea is crucial for its national interests, intensifying regional diplomatic friction.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently highlighted the importance of securing maritime access through the Red Sea as “vital” for Ethiopia’s survival.

“Our future depends on this,” Abiy stressed in his parliamentary address, advocating for solutions grounded in mutual understanding and market-driven principles. He firmly dismissed suggestions of military intervention against Eritrea.

Abiy’s remarks followed recent diplomatic discussions between Ethiopia and Somalia, exploring possibilities for Ethiopia to use Somali ports for maritime access after settling past diplomatic tensions.

Firm stance from Eritrea and Egypt

Responding assertively, Eritrea’s Osman Saleh labeled Ethiopia’s quest for maritime access as based on “outdated ambitions” and “misguided aspirations,” urging the international community to ensure Ethiopia respects neighboring countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed al-Shenawi affirmed President al-Sisi’s commitment to strong bilateral ties with Eritrea, highlighting their shared focus on regional stability and security cooperation.

The joint statement declared, implicitly referencing Ethiopia’s recent initiatives, “The security of the Red Sea must remain exclusively under the control of coastal states, free from external interference. “

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, became landlocked after Eritrea gained independence in 1993. Thus, Ethiopia lost direct access to Red Sea ports. This limitation significantly affects Ethiopia’s economy, making it heavily dependent on ports in neighboring Djibouti.

Historical animosity, particularly stemming from the Eritrean-Ethiopian war (1998–2000)—which concluded without fully resolving core territorial issues—continues to influence regional dynamics.

Although relations improved following a 2018 peace agreement for which Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the crucial issue of maritime access remains unresolved.

The Cairo talks also addressed regional conflicts, expressing deep concern about prolonged violence in Sudan and its destabilizing regional effects.

Egypt and Eritrea reaffirmed their shared commitment to international efforts toward peace, emphasizing the importance of stability in Somalia as a key factor for regional security and the fight against terrorism, providing reassurance to the audience.

Saleh’s visit to Cairo followed diplomatic engagements in Saudi Arabia with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which they discussed similar regional concerns.

These diplomatic activities underscore Eritrea’s proactive regional approach amid rising maritime security tensions.

Experts caution that persistent disputes over Red Sea access could exacerbate regional instability. However, they also highlight the potential for diplomatic solutions to prevent escalation, offering a glimmer of hope for resolution.