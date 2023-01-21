TURKEY condemns deadly terror attack in Somalia

ANKARA (Caasimada Online) – The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack in the Galgadud region of Somalia, which resulted in many soldiers’ tragic loss of life and injury.

In an official statement, the Ministry expressed its deep sorrow and extended its condolences to the victims’ relatives, as well as to the Somali people and government.

The statement said, “We condemn this heinous terrorist attack, which will not hinder the Somali National Army’s determination in its fight against terrorism, in the strongest possible terms.”

The Ministry also offered wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. “We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives, the friendly and brotherly people, and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The Ministry affirmed Turkey’s commitment to standing with Somalia in its ongoing battle against terrorism, stating, “Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.”

The Somali National Army (SNA) announced a decisive victory on Friday, having successfully repelled the attack on a military base in Galcad.

According to a government statement, the SNA effectively neutralized many al-Shabab militants, with an estimated 100 extremists being eliminated during the confrontation.

The SNA also suffered casualties, with seven soldiers losing their lives in the early morning attack. Among the dead was a senior US-trained Somali national army commando Hassan Ture. Ture was a crucial figure in the ongoing military offensives against the al-Shabab terror group in the central region.

The targeted base is run by Danab, a unit of U.S.-trained commandos who have played an active role in the offensive against the militants. Drones were deployed to reinforce the military, carrying out bombings against the militants and chasing them out of the town.