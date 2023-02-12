UN to establish regional office in Galmudug, Somalia

Dhusamareb (Caasimada Online) – The United Nations has signed an agreement with President QoorQoor of Galmudug to establish a UN regional office at the Hero Drogo Camp site in Dhusamareb.

The announcement was made by UN Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho, during a press conference held in Dhusamareb on 11th February.

The new office will provide a platform for the United Nations and other international partners to support Galmudug in developing its institutions and delivering services to its people in an inclusive manner.

Pending the office’s opening, the UN will continue to provide regular engagement and support to the people and the administration of Galmudug.

During the press conference, discussions were held on other essential issues, including the ongoing drought that brought hardship to the people of Galmudug, the military offensive against Al-Shabaab, and the need for continued focus on Somalia’s state-building agenda.

Establishing a regional office in Galmudug is an important step toward the region’s development and stability. Galmudug has faced several challenges in recent years, including drought and conflict with the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

The UN has been active in Somalia for many years, providing humanitarian assistance, supporting peace and reconciliation efforts, and working toward sustainable development.

The UN Security Council established UNSOM in 2013 to support the Federal Government of Somalia in its peace and state-building agenda. The mission is focused on political support, peacebuilding, security sector reform, and human rights.

The UN believes in Somalia’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation, and establishing a physical presence in Galmudug is seen as a significant contribution towards achieving this goal.

The regional office will allow the UN to deepen its cooperation with and support the people and the government of Galmudug and other regional stakeholders.