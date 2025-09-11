United States reaffirms its support for Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS, combining strong diplomatic support with a record number of airstrikes and a string of high-level military and political engagements in Mogadishu.

Washington’s top envoy in the country, Ambassador Richard H. Riley, met this week with Somalia’s new National Security Advisor, Aweis Haji Yusuf Ahmed, in a session that underscored the importance of the bilateral partnership. The talks, held at the US Embassy in the capital, focused on how to deepen cooperation in countering extremist groups that continue to destabilize the region.

“The United States has long been a key partner for Somalia in the fight against terrorist groups,” Riley said following the meeting. “Terrorism is a major threat not just to Somalia, but to the Horn of Africa and to the wider world.” Riley also congratulated Aweis on his appointment, describing the role of National Security Advisor as critical in coordinating the country’s response to the insurgency.

The meeting came just days after the visit of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) commander General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, who held talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The discussions focused on Somalia’s fragile security landscape and reaffirmed Washington’s readiness to stand alongside Somali forces in their campaign against extremists.

US officials have consistently emphasized the need for a united response, with military leaders frequently warning that “we face a common threat, so we must respond together.”

A record year for us airstrikes

A sharp increase in military activity backs the diplomatic outreach. According to AFRICOM data, the United States has launched at least 72 airstrikes in Somalia so far this year—already the highest ever recorded in a single year. The figure surpasses the previous record of 63 strikes in 2019 and reflects the scale of Washington’s current engagement in Somalia’s conflict.

The airstrikes, conducted in close coordination with the Somali government, have targeted Al-Shabaab and ISIS fighters, their training camps, and key commanders. US officials argue the campaign is essential to weakening the groups’ ability to organize, recruit, and mount deadly attacks against both Somali and international targets.

The surge in strikes follows the Biden administration’s 2022 decision to restore a continuous US military presence in Somalia. That move reversed the earlier withdrawal of troops and gave field commanders greater flexibility to identify and strike militant targets, providing quicker and more direct support to Somali operations on the ground.

Alongside airpower, Washington has placed growing emphasis on strengthening Somalia’s own armed forces. A central focus has been the Danab Brigade, an elite special forces unit trained and equipped with US assistance.

Danab soldiers are frequently deployed at the forefront of offensives against Al-Shabaab, conducting raids and clearing operations that require precision and discipline.

Beyond Danab, the United States provides equipment, advisory teams, and logistical backing to Somali security institutions. In Puntland, American forces also maintain close cooperation with local units tasked with containing ISIS’s Somali branch, a smaller but still dangerous faction operating in the rugged mountains of the north.

This multi-pronged approach—air support, ground training, and advisory missions—is designed to gradually transfer the security burden to Somali forces while ensuring militants cannot regroup or expand.

“We look forward to working closely with Ambassador Aweis to counter this serious challenge, which requires focus, effort, and unified support from all of Somalia’s security partners,” Ambassador Riley said.

Al-Shabaab’s enduring insurgency

Al-Shabaab, linked to al-Qaeda, has waged a violent insurgency for more than 15 years, seeking to topple Somalia’s internationally backed government and enforce its strict version of Islamic law.

Despite recent setbacks, including the loss of large areas of territory during a government-led offensive last year, the group remains one of the most lethal militant movements in Africa.

Its fighters retain the ability to launch devastating suicide bombings, ambushes, and complex attacks on both military and civilian targets. Neighboring countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia have also faced cross-border attacks, underscoring the group’s regional reach.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s fragile political system, recurring droughts, and humanitarian crises provide fertile ground for extremist recruitment. This makes international support all the more vital, Somali officials argue, as they strive to establish stable institutions and rebuild public trust.

For Washington, Somalia represents more than a bilateral partnership. US officials view the country as a frontline in the global fight against terrorism and a test case for stabilizing fragile states through a combination of military pressure and institution-building.

The record year of airstrikes, paired with the high-profile visits of senior US officials, signals Washington’s determination not to allow the Horn of Africa to become a safe haven for transnational extremist groups.

As Somalia’s offensive against Al-Shabaab continues, the United States appears committed to ensuring that Mogadishu is not left to fight alone—a message consistently reinforced through both words and action.