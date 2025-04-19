Al-Shabaab’s infiltration of SNA and cycle of resilience

Introduction: The Enemy Within

Al-Shabaab’s enduring presence in Somalia transcends conventional military confrontations, rooted deeply in its insidious ability to permeate the very fabric of the Somali National Army (SNA). This infiltration is not a mere tactical advantage but a strategic cornerstone of the group’s resilience, providing a constant flow of intelligence, facilitating devastating insider attacks, and fundamentally undermining the efficacy of counterinsurgency operations. Understanding the intricate mechanisms, systemic vulnerabilities, and cyclical consequences of this internal threat is paramount to comprehending the protracted nature of Somalia’s conflict. This analysis explores into the complicated dimensions of al-Shabaab’s penetration within the SNA, scrutinizing the structural deficiencies that enable it and illustrating how this internal subversion fuels the group’s persistent resurgence, rendering military gains precariously temporary.

The Mechanics of Infiltration: How Al-Shabaab Penetrates the SNA

Al-Shabaab’s success in embedding itself within the SNA is a result of exploiting inherent weaknesses in the army’s recruitment, vetting, and operational security. This penetration is not a passive occurrence but an active and sophisticated strategy orchestrated by the group’s intelligence apparatus.

A. Exploiting Weak Vetting and Recruitment

The urgent imperative to establish a robust national army, often driven by external pressures and the exigencies of the conflict, has inadvertently created fertile ground for al-Shabaab infiltration. The rapid expansion of the SNA has frequently outpaced the development of rigorous vetting processes, leaving significant loopholes that the militant group expertly exploits.

Inserting Defectors: A seemingly benign process of accepting surrendering militants has become a conduit for infiltration. The informal “guarantor” system, where individuals vouch for former fighters, often bypasses thorough deradicalization programs and security screenings. The February 2024 attack on an Emirati-run military base in Mogadishu by an operative fast-tracked into the SNA exemplifies the dire consequences of this lax vetting, highlighting how individuals with hostile intent can seamlessly integrate into sensitive security installations.

Clan-Based Recruitment: The deeply entrenched clan dynamics within Somali society further complicate recruitment. Local politicians and Members of Parliament frequently exert influence to endorse recruits from their respective clans, often prioritizing kinship ties over security considerations. This practice inadvertently creates pathways for al-Shabaab sympathizers or even active members to enlist under the guise of clan affiliation, effectively circumventing any semblance of objective security assessment.

Corruption in Enlistment: The specter of corruption further erodes the integrity of the recruitment process. Credible reports, including those from the United Nations, suggest that some commanders within the SNA accept bribes to enlist individuals, with little to no scrutiny of their backgrounds. This venality creates a direct avenue for al-Shabaab to plant operatives within the army ranks, effectively buying their way into the security apparatus. Furthermore, this corruption extends to the diversion of crucial resources, including weapons, from SNA armories to the militant group, further bolstering their capabilities.

B. The “Amniyat” Intelligence Wing’s Role

Al-Shabaab’s sophisticated intelligence unit, known as the Amniyat, plays a pivotal role in orchestrating and managing its infiltration efforts. This clandestine wing actively targets SNA soldiers for recruitment or strategically plants its own agents within the army to achieve specific operational objectives.

Conducting Assassinations: The Amniyat utilizes its insider network to conduct targeted assassinations of high-ranking military and security officials who pose a significant threat to al-Shabaab’s operations. The alleged killing of Lieutenant Colonel Nur Farey in April 2025 serves as a stark reminder of the lethal effectiveness of these insider attacks, demonstrating the group’s ability to eliminate key personnel and sow fear within the SNA leadership.

Leaking Operational Plans: Infiltrated agents within the SNA act as crucial intelligence assets, providing al-Shabaab with advance warning of planned military operations, troop movements, and logistical deployments. This preemptive intelligence allows the group to effectively plan ambushes, evade government forces, and launch counter-offensives with a significant tactical advantage. The success of al-Shabaab’s February 2025 Shabelle offensive was reportedly facilitated, in part, by prior intelligence gleaned from its embedded operatives within the SNA, highlighting the devastating impact of such information leaks.

Sabotage Defenses: Insider agents also play a critical role in undermining the security of SNA bases and installations. These operatives can facilitate attacks by providing crucial information about security protocols, weak points in defenses, and even directly participating in assaults. The 2023 overrunning of the Cowsweyne outpost, which resulted in significant SNA casualties and a subsequent retreat, is a potential example of how insider facilitation can dramatically alter the outcome of engagements, demonstrating the vulnerability created by internal compromise.

2. Why Infiltration Works: Systemic Failures in the SNA

The success of al-Shabaab’s infiltration strategy is not solely attributable to the group’s cunning but is deeply intertwined with the systemic weaknesses and institutional failures that plague the SNA. These vulnerabilities create an environment ripe for exploitation and perpetuate a cycle of insecurity.

A. Institutional Neglect and Poor Conditions

The operational effectiveness and morale of the SNA are severely hampered by persistent institutional neglect and the dire living and working conditions faced by many soldiers.

Low Morale and Unpaid Salaries: A significant contributing factor to the SNA’s vulnerability is the chronic issue of delayed or unpaid salaries. Soldiers who are struggling to provide for their families are far more susceptible to bribery or coercion by al-Shabaab operatives, who can offer financial incentives or exploit their desperation. This economic precarity undermines loyalty and creates a fertile ground for compromise within the ranks.

Lack of Counterintelligence: The SNA lacks robust and effective counterintelligence mechanisms to proactively identify and neutralize internal threats. The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the primary agency responsible for national security, is often under-resourced, plagued by internal political divisions, and lacks the specialized training and capacity required to effectively penetrate and dismantle al-Shabaab’s internal networks within the military.

B. Clan Divisions and Fragmented Loyalties

The complex clan dynamics that permeate Somali society extend into the military, often undermining national cohesion and creating fragmented loyalties that al-Shabaab strategically exploits.

Clan Militias vs. National Army: The SNA’s reliance on clan-based Ma’awisley militias as frontline fighters, while providing manpower, introduces a layer of complexity and potential instability. The primary loyalty of these militias often lies with their respective clan leaders rather than the central government or the national military command structure. Al-Shabaab adeptly exploits these existing clan networks, co-opting individuals and even entire factions through a combination of coercion, incentives, and shared clan interests, further blurring the lines between state and non-state actors.

Political Interference: The recruitment process is frequently politicized, with federal and regional political leaders prioritizing the inclusion of individuals from their own clans to maintain local power balances. This political interference often overrides merit-based selection and rigorous security screenings, creating convenient avenues for al-Shabaab sympathizers or operatives to be integrated into the SNA under the patronage of influential figures.

C. External Dependence and Sustainability Gaps

The SNA’s heavy reliance on external funding and support, coupled with the ongoing withdrawal of international forces, creates significant sustainability gaps that al-Shabaab is poised to exploit.

Donor-Funded but Unaccountable: Over 70% of Somalia’s national budget is reportedly financed by international donors. While this aid is crucial for maintaining the security sector, a lack of robust accountability mechanisms allows for significant corruption, with resources intended for troop welfare, training, and vetting being siphoned off. This mismanagement further exacerbates the issues of low morale and inadequate security protocols, indirectly contributing to the vulnerability of the SNA to infiltration.

ATMIS Withdrawal Risks: The ongoing drawdown of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has created security vacuums that al-Shabaab is actively seeking to fill. The SNA, still heavily reliant on ATMIS for logistical support, airpower, and operational guidance, struggles to independently hold and secure recaptured territories. This dependence creates opportunities for al-Shabaab to re-infiltrate areas vacated by international forces, often leveraging its existing networks within the local SNA units.

3. The Consequences: How Infiltration Fuels Al-Shabaab’s Resurgence

Al-Shabaab’s successful infiltration of the SNA has far-reaching consequences that extend beyond immediate tactical gains, significantly contributing to the group’s enduring resilience and the perpetuation of the conflict cycle.

A. Tactical Advantages

The presence of embedded operatives provides al-Shabaab with critical tactical advantages on the battlefield, enhancing the precision and impact of their attacks.

Precision Attacks: Insider knowledge of SNA troop deployments, base layouts, and security protocols enables al-Shabaab to conduct highly precise and devastating attacks. The reported 2025 takeover of Bal’ad, where militants temporarily seized the town after alleged infiltrators within the local SNA units weakened defenses from within, exemplifies the disruptive potential of such insider facilitation.

Weapons Diversion: Compromised SNA bases become a significant source of weaponry and ammunition for al-Shabaab. Infiltrated agents can facilitate the theft or handover of arms and supplies, directly sustaining the group’s insurgency. United Nations estimates suggest that a substantial portion, potentially up to 40%, of al-Shabaab’s arsenal originates from captured or diverted SNA and ATMIS stocks, highlighting the direct material benefit of their infiltration efforts.

B. Psychological Warfare

Beyond the tangible tactical advantages, al-Shabaab’s infiltration efforts have a profound psychological impact on the SNA and the broader Somali society.

Eroding Trust: The constant threat of insider attacks breeds deep mistrust and suspicion within the SNA ranks. Soldiers become wary of their colleagues, undermining unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. This pervasive paranoia further weakens the army’s ability to function as a unified and reliable force.

Propaganda Wins: Al-Shabaab strategically leverages its infiltration successes in its propaganda campaigns. Narratives of successfully embedding operatives within the heart of the state security apparatus bolster the group’s image as an omnipresent and formidable force. This psychological warfare can discourage potential defectors from the SNA and even attract new recruits to al-Shabaab, reinforcing its ranks.

C. Strategic Resilience

The ability to infiltrate the SNA is a key factor in al-Shabaab’s remarkable strategic resilience, allowing the group to adapt, regroup, and re-emerge even after suffering territorial losses.

Cyclical Offensives: Even after military offensives result in the temporary liberation of territory, al-Shabaab’s established insider networks within the SNA and local communities allow them to re-infiltrate these cleared areas. This pattern of retreat and resurgence, exemplified by the reported 2025 Shabelle offensive, demonstrates the group’s capacity to leverage its internal connections to undermine long-term security gains.

Governance Parallels: In regions where the SNA fails to establish a consistent and effective security presence, al-Shabaab’s shadow governance structures often fill the vacuum. Their embedded agents within local SNA units can subtly influence security dynamics, allowing al-Shabaab’s parallel administration to operate with relative impunity, further entrenching their influence and hindering the establishment of legitimate state authority.

4. Breaking the Cycle: Solutions and Challenges

Addressing the deep-seated issue of al-Shabaab’s infiltration within the SNA requires a multifaceted approach that tackles both immediate vulnerabilities and long-term structural deficiencies.

A. Immediate Reforms

Implementing swift and decisive reforms within the SNA’s recruitment and security protocols is crucial to immediately mitigate the risk of infiltration.

Overhaul Vetting: A comprehensive overhaul of the vetting process is paramount. This includes the implementation of mandatory biometric registration for all recruits to establish a verifiable identity and prevent the re-entry of former militants under false pretenses. Furthermore, a more rigorous and standardized Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program for surrendering fighters is essential, incorporating thorough background checks and genuine deradicalization efforts rather than relying solely on informal guarantor systems. Counterintelligence Units: The establishment of dedicated and well-resourced counterintelligence units within the SNA is critical to proactively identify, monitor, and neutralize internal threats. Drawing inspiration from successful models like Somaliland’s Human Intelligence (HUMINT)-driven approach, these units should be equipped with specialized training, advanced intelligence gathering capabilities, and the authority to conduct thorough internal investigations.

B. Long-Term Structural Fixes

Sustainable solutions require addressing the underlying structural issues that create the environment conducive to infiltration.

Professionalize the SNA: Ending the practice of clan-based recruitment and implementing a merit-based system based on competence and professional qualifications is essential for building a truly national army. Standardizing training curricula across all units and ensuring the regular and timely payment of salaries are crucial steps in boosting morale, reducing vulnerability to corruption and coercion, and fostering a sense of national loyalty among soldiers.

Local Governance: Military operations alone are insufficient to secure long-term stability. Pairing military offensives with the establishment of credible and effective local governance structures in liberated areas is vital to deny al-Shabaab the recruitment grounds and the operational space they exploit. This includes providing essential services, fostering economic opportunities, and building trust with local communities.

C. International Role

The international community has a significant role to play in supporting Somalia’s efforts to combat infiltration and build a more resilient security sector.

Conditional Aid: Donor funding should be strategically tied to tangible progress in implementing anti-corruption measures and strengthening vetting protocols within the SNA. This conditionality can incentivize the Somali government to prioritize these critical reforms and ensure that international assistance is effectively utilized.

Enhanced Surveillance: Expanding intelligence sharing and providing enhanced surveillance capabilities, such as U.S. and Turkish drone support, can assist in identifying and targeting al-Shabaab’s infiltration networks and disrupting their operational activities within the SNA.

Conclusion: A War Within a War

Al-Shabaab’s insidious infiltration of the Somali National Army represents not merely a security challenge but a profound symptom of Somalia’s deeper governance crisis. Without a concerted and sustained effort to address the pervasive corruption, deeply entrenched clan fragmentation, and chronic institutional neglect within the security sector, military gains against al-Shabaab will remain precariously fleeting. The group’s demonstrated ability to regenerate and adapt through its intricate network of embedded operatives ensures its longevity, effectively transforming Somalia’s conflict into a perpetual war waged not only on the battlefield but also within the very ranks of its national army. Breaking this vicious cycle demands a paradigm shift—a commitment to rebuilding the SNA not just as a fighting force, but as a trusted, cohesive, and nationally unified institution. Until this fundamental transformation occurs, al-Shabaab’s shadow within the army will continue to haunt Somalia’s future, undermining peace and perpetuating a seemingly endless cycle of violence.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com