Somalia President summons security chiefs after losses

MOGADISHU, Somalia—Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has convened an urgent meeting of the country’s top security and military commanders in Mogadishu, according to Caasimada Online sources. The meeting will address recent battlefield setbacks against Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants and overhaul the government’s counter-insurgency strategy.

The high-level consultations at the presidential palace on Friday follow a series of military defeats and withdrawals by government forces, sparking concern over the momentum of the major offensive launched by Mohamud’s administration in mid-2022 aimed at eradicating the jihadist group.

The commanders of the Somali National Army (SNA), police, intelligence, and prison services, as well as the national security advisor and other senior security officials, were summoned.

SNA Commander General Odowa Yusuf Raage returned to the capital specifically for the critical talks from the front lines in the central HirShabelle region. His return follows the reported loss of control of the strategic district of Adan-Yabal in Middle Shabelle province to Al-Shabaab fighters on Wednesday, a significant blow to government efforts in the area located north of Mogadishu.

Sources told Caasimada Online that President Mohamud was “very angry” about the recent reversals. The meeting is anticipated to result in “sensitive decisions” aimed at fundamentally changing the current military plan, which the sources described as having “followed the path of failure.”

Mounting pressure after setbacks

The loss of Adan-Yabal is viewed as a significant trigger for the urgent meeting, underscoring the operational challenges faced by government forces and allied clan militias despite initial gains in the offensive.

The urgent summons comes amid what the source describes as an “unprecedented retreat” by national forces in recent months. Al-Shabaab has reportedly capitalized on these withdrawals, seizing territory with several “key areas” said to have reverted to the control of the jihadist group.

The recent fighting has also reportedly resulted in significant government casualties, leaving currently liberated districts vulnerable and underscoring the perceived need for a rapid strategic shift.

While government circles have previously discussed potentially declaring a state of emergency, it remains unclear if this specific measure will be on the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

President Mohamud has been actively seeking advice from security experts to revamp front-line operations and tactics.

A large-scale offensive is anticipated in the coming days in the Middle Shabelle region. This operation is expected to involve clan militias, with the powerful Abgaal clan heavily specifically reported as forming its “backbone.” Clan militias have been vital allies to the SNA in pushing Al-Shabaab out of various areas, particularly in central Somalia.

President Mohamud recently acknowledged the fluctuating nature of the conflict, stating in a public speech days earlier that the government would take urgent steps in response to the situation. He added, “In a battlefield, expect anything, victory or defeat,” in what was seen as an attempt to contextualize the recent losses.

Sources say that the President has reportedly been in direct telephone contact with lower-ranking military officers recently to understand the ground situation better and identify specific operational failings.

General Odowa was reportedly among the senior officers with whom the President had regular contact before the urgent summons for Friday’s critical security meeting.

The urgent meeting underscores Somalia’s critical juncture in its fight against Al-Shabaab. The outcome of the strategic review is expected to significantly shape the course of future counter-insurgency operations against the militants who have waged a long and deadly insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation.