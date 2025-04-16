Al-Shabaab militants seize key towns in central Somalia

AADAN YABAAL, Somalia – Al-Shabaab militants seized the strategic central Somali town of Aadan Yabaal and the key nearby village of Aboorey on Wednesday after launching fierce attacks, residents and security sources said, dealing a significant blow to a long-running government offensive against the insurgents.

Fighters from the Al-Qaeda affiliate stormed Aadan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region and Aboorey village in neighboring Hiran, forcing government troops and allied local clan militias to withdraw from both locations following hours of intense combat.

The simultaneous captures underscore the persistent challenge posed by Al-Shabaab and raise renewed questions about the government’s ability to secure and hold territory wrested from the group during an offensive launched nearly three years ago.

Strategic Aadan Yabaal overrun

The coordinated assault on Aadan Yabaal, a vital district center roughly 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Mogadishu, began early Wednesday with powerful explosions, followed by fierce gun battles that lasted for more than five hours. Militants attacked from multiple directions.

“After the dawn prayer, we heard a loud blast followed by relentless gunfire,” said Fatuma Nur, a resident reached by phone. “They came from two sides. The fighting didn’t stop for hours.”

Al-Shabaab claims its fighters seized the entire town after capturing ten military outposts. Government sources have not confirmed the extent of the loss, and there are conflicting reports about the situation on the ground.

The Somali army and local militia forces are currently regrouping outside the town, reportedly preparing a counter-offensive. Reinforcements from neighboring Hiiraan and troops airlifted from Mogadishu are on their way to the frontlines.

Adan Yabaal, a historic town in Middle Shabelle, was previously captured from Al-Shabaab in December 2022 during the first phase of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s military campaign.

Aboorey falls after two weeks of fighting

In a parallel development, Somali troops have also withdrawn from Aboorey, a key village near Buuloburde in Hiiraan, after two weeks of heavy fighting, leaving the area under the complete control of Al-Shabaab, who have since fortified their positions.

No official explanation has been given for the withdrawal. However, local sources say government forces were overstretched and lacked sufficient air support, which prolonged the clashes and gave Al-Shabaab an edge.

“Aboorey is vital for Al-Shabaab’s movement between Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle, and Galmudug,” said a regional security analyst. “Losing it creates serious logistical challenges for the Somali forces.” The militants are believed to be sending additional fighters to reinforce their grip on the area.

The twin setbacks come as Somali forces face increasing pressure. Al-Shabaab’s ability to mount simultaneous attacks in two regions has raised fresh concerns about the government’s military preparedness and the sustainability of the ongoing campaign. President Mohamud, who visited Adan Yabaal earlier this year to boost troop morale, now faces growing scrutiny.

With support from local fighters known as the Ma’awisley and backed by international partners, the federal government launched a nationwide offensive in 2022, declaring “total war” against the group.

While initial gains were made, particularly in the Hirshabelle and Galmudug states, a lack of consistent air support and logistical challenges have slowed momentum.

Broader implications and international concerns

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group seeking to establish rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law, has waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for over 15 years.

Holding recaptured territory has proven challenging against Al-Shabaab’s asymmetric tactics, which often involve melting away under pressure only to return later.

The group maintains the capacity to launch complex attacks on military bases, government sites, and civilian areas, frequently employing pre-dawn raids, a tactic reportedly used again in Wednesday’s attacks.

The recent advances coincide with ongoing uncertainties surrounding the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is gradually taking over from the now-defunct AMISOM. With questions over funding and troop strength, Somalia’s security vacuum risks widening.

“The Somali government and its allies must urgently recalibrate their approach,” said a senior diplomat in Mogadishu. “These losses are a wake-up call.”

The events in Aadan Yabaal and Aboorey underscore the resilience of Al-Shabaab and the complex, volatile security landscape in central Somalia.

For residents, the return of Al-Shabaab marks not just a military failure—but a renewed fear of reprisal, strict control, and a rollback of fragile security gains.