U.S. to deport Somali man after Illegal border crossing

BLAINE, Washington — U.S. border authorities have arrested a Somali national who allegedly crossed into Washington state illegally from Canada as the Trump administration ramps up its nationwide immigration crackdown.

Yusuf Mohamed Ali was detained on April 10 near the city of Blaine, close to the southern edge of Surrey, British Columbia. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Ali has a prior record of immigration violations and criminal offenses, including drug-related charges.

Ali now faces prosecution under 8 U.S. Code § 1326, a federal statute targeting illegal reentry after deportation. If convicted, he could face prison time before being deported to Somalia. Immigration officials say expedited removal proceedings are already underway.

Rising border crossings from Canada

Ali’s arrest highlights a growing number of unauthorized crossings along the northern U.S. border, particularly in the Pacific Northwest. Blaine, a key border town in Washington state, has become a focal point for migrants attempting to circumvent tighter restrictions at official ports of entry.

U.S. border agents have increased surveillance and patrols in response to the surge, noting that more migrants are now attempting entry from Canada as visa requirements and legal pathways in the U.S. become more restrictive.

The arrest comes amid President Trump’s renewed push to tighten immigration enforcement during his second term.

In early 2025, Trump signed a sweeping executive order reintroducing hardline policies similar to those seen during his first term. These measures include expanded use of expedited deportation and stricter penalties for unauthorized reentry.

The administration also broadened the list of countries subject to travel restrictions, now including more than 40 nations, including Somalia. Trump has pledged to deport over one million undocumented immigrants in his first year back in office, sparking widespread criticism from human rights organizations.

Advocacy groups warn that many affected migrants, including Somalis, face potential return to countries plagued by violence, drought, and humanitarian crises. Somalia remains one of the most unstable nations in the Horn of Africa, where militant group al-Shabaab continues to wage a deadly insurgency, and food insecurity remains widespread.

Vulnerable communities at risk

The Somali-American community, much of which arrived in the U.S. through refugee resettlement or humanitarian programs, has been especially impacted by changes to immigration policy.

Recent reviews of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and refugee resettlement quotas have left hundreds in legal limbo, facing uncertainty over their right to remain in the country.

Ali’s arrest has drawn concern from immigrant rights advocates, who argue that such cases reflect the broader erosion of protections for vulnerable populations.

“We’re seeing asylum seekers and refugees criminalized instead of protected,” said a spokesperson for a Seattle-based immigration advocacy group. “People fleeing instability are being sent back into danger.”

International organizations, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, have urged the United States to ensure that asylum seekers and migrants have access to due process and are not returned to countries where their lives may be at risk.

With Ali’s deportation expected to proceed rapidly, legal experts caution that the lack of access to legal representation or a formal hearing could violate international norms. “Expedited removal strips migrants of the chance to seek protection or challenge their deportation,” said one immigration attorney familiar with the case.