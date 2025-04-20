Al-Shabaab killings, rapes reported in Somali town reprisal

Aadan Yabaal, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have been accused of executing at least eight civilians — including five women — following the group’s takeover of the strategic town of Aadan Yabaal in central Somalia, local sources said.

The Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents overran Aadan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region last Wednesday, April 16, following the withdrawal of Somali National Army troops and allied clan militia fighters. In the days since, disturbing accounts have emerged, via Caasimada Online sources, of targeted killings, sexual violence, and looting directed at locals deemed supportive of the government.

The incident marks a brutal escalation in the group’s campaign to reassert control in parts of the Middle Shabelle region.

Militants target civilians

On April 16, al-Shabaab fighters stormed Aadan Yabaal, about 245 kilometers (152 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu, swiftly overpowering Somali National Army (SNA) forces. The town, long considered a key military and logistical hub, had previously been under government control since late 2022.

Following the assault, militants carried out door-to-door searches, abducting civilians believed to have provided support or services to the SNA, including restaurant owners, khat vendors, laundry operators, and vehicle repair workers.

Witnesses told local media that some of the women were raped before being executed. Several victims were reportedly pregnant, further intensifying outrage over the attack. The militants also confiscated all valuables from the victims before killing them, according to reports.

In response to the town’s capture, Somali and US forces launched joint airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab positions in Aadan Yabaal. According to the Somali government, the strikes killed at least 12 militants and destroyed a weapons cache.

Separately, Somali forces reported killing 35 al-Shabaab fighters during an ambush near Baidoa in the country’s southwest.

Despite these offensives, reports indicate that al-Shabaab continues to detain civilians in Aadan Yabaal and impose harsh reprisals on those perceived as hostile to their rule.

A strategic and symbolic victory

Aadan-yabaal, situated roughly 240 kilometers (150 miles) north of Mogadishu, represented a significant gain for the Somali government when it was captured from Al-Shabaab in late 2022.

Its liberation was part of a major, internationally backed offensive heavily reliant on coordination with local clan militias known as the Macawisley (‘men with loincloths’), which initially forced Al-Shabaab out of large swathes of central Somalia.

The town is a vital crossroads linking parts of Hirshabelle and Galmudug states, and its loss disrupts military supply lines and governance efforts.

The town’s symbolic importance — both for the government and al-Shabaab — has made it a recurring battleground. Its recapture by militants suggests their continued ability to regroup and strike despite territorial losses in other regions.

Human rights groups have condemned the reported atrocities and called for immediate humanitarian access to the area. Aid agencies have expressed concern about civilians still in captivity and the broader risk of reprisal attacks in regions contested by al-Shabaab.

Residents who had welcomed government forces during earlier operations were reportedly singled out for punishment. At least 10 known business owners remain in al-Shabaab custody, according to local sources, while eight others were summarily executed.

Al-Shabaab’s actions in Aadan Yabaal contradict the group’s previous claims that it would no longer target civilians and instead coexist peacefully in areas it controls. Analysts say the killings serve as a warning to communities cooperating with the federal government.

Al-Shabaab’s enduring threat

Al-Shabaab has been waging a violent insurgency against Somalia’s federal government for nearly two decades, seeking to establish a state based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Despite losing control of major urban centers, including Mogadishu, in 2011, the group remains entrenched in predominantly rural areas of southern and central Somalia.

From these strongholds, it launches regular attacks against government installations, security forces, and civilian targets, including hotels and restaurants in the capital.

The group funds its operations through extortion, informal taxation (‘zakat’) in areas it controls, and other illicit activities. Civilians accused of spying or collaborating with the government or allied forces are frequently subjected to harsh punishment, including public executions.

While Al-Shabaab sometimes attempts to portray itself as a viable alternative government capable of providing order, the reported events in Aadan-yabaal reinforce its reputation for brutality and underscore the dangers faced by civilians caught in the conflict.

The Somali government often refers to the group as “Khawarij” (deviants), seeking to delegitimize its extremist ideology.