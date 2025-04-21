US abstention puts Somalia AU mission funding in doubt

MOGADISHU, Somalia —The African Union’s new peacekeeping operation in Somalia, the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), faces an uncertain future following the United States’ abstention from a key UN Security Council vote on its funding.

The development comes amid renewed threats from Al-Shabaab militants, who recently recaptured strategic territory, underscoring the mission’s urgent need for reliable international financial support.

US withholds backing over funding concerns

On December 27, 2024, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2767, which authorized AUSSOM to succeed the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) beginning January 1, 2025. While the resolution passed with 14 votes in favor, the US abstained—citing concerns over the proposed hybrid funding model.

The model, outlined in Resolution 2719, allows up to 75% of the mission’s budget to be funded through UN-assessed contributions. However, US officials argued the structure lacks sufficient oversight and accountability.

“Somalia is not a suitable testing ground for the proposed funding model,” said Ambassador Dorothy Shea, the US Deputy Representative to the UN. She warned that UN contributions could end up covering more than 90% of the mission’s costs, exceeding the threshold set by the resolution.

A decisive vote on whether to release the actual funds for AUSSOM is scheduled for May 15.

Since launching in January 2025, AUSSOM has faced severe financial strain. According to the African Union Peace and Security Council, the mission requires approximately $90.4 million to maintain operations from January through June alone.

Currently, AUSSOM relies on limited funding from the AU Peace Fund, which is only sufficient to sustain short-term activities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned in an April 10 report that without a structured financial framework, AUSSOM’s operational capacity could collapse—jeopardizing broader stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Al-Shabaab advances as support wavers

The funding crisis comes as Somalia faces intensifying violence. On April 16, Al-Shabaab fighters seized the strategic central town of Adan Yabaal, roughly 245 kilometers north of Mogadishu. The city had served as a key base for Somali government forces since its recapture in December 2022.

The incident highlights the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab and the crucial role AUSSOM is expected to play in supporting Somali forces.

AUSSOM was launched to replace ATMIS, which had succeeded the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), a force that operated in the country from 2007 to 2022.

Each transition aimed to gradually shift security responsibilities to Somali national forces while maintaining international support for counterinsurgency operations.

The current funding impasse underscores deep divisions within the international community over how African peace operations should be financed and managed. Critics of the hybrid funding model argue it risks mismanagement, while supporters say it’s vital for long-term regional stability.

With the Security Council set to decide on AUSSOM’s funding on May 15, the mission’s future—and Somalia’s security—hangs in the balance. The outcome will likely shape Somalia’s trajectory and the viability of AU-led peacekeeping operations across the continent.

Without immediate and sustainable backing, AUSSOM’s ability to respond to escalating threats and support stabilization efforts could be significantly diminished.