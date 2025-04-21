Power struggle grounds Somalia’s warplanes as threats mount

MOGADISHU, Somalia — An escalating power struggle within Somalia’s security apparatus has left two newly acquired fighter jets grounded in Mogadishu, weakening the government’s ability to respond to recent territorial advances by the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab.

Two modern fighter jets purchased by the Somali government remain idle for more than a month after their delivery due to a jurisdictional conflict between the Somali National Army (SNA) and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The disagreement stems from former Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, now Minister of Ports, who reportedly transferred control of the aircraft to NISA during his tenure at the Ministry of Defense. Military officials argue that the jets were intended for use by the Somali Air Force and should remain under the control of the SNA.

General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, commander of the SNA, has criticized the decision, insisting the jets are vital for supporting ground operations against Al-Shabaab.

Requests for air support have repeatedly been declined, with excuses ranging from poor weather conditions to unresolved technical issues. Frustrated, General Rageh and senior army officials have brought the matter directly to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for intervention.

Al-Shabaab exploits the aerial void

The operational delay has given Al-Shabaab room to maneuver. The militant group, designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations and multiple governments, has intensified attacks in central and southern Somalia, exploiting the lack of airstrikes.

On April 16, Al-Shabaab seized the strategic town of Adan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region, previously a key government outpost. Residents reported intense clashes as militants launched a coordinated assault on the city from multiple fronts.

The militants have also temporarily taken control of villages near Mogadishu in recent weeks, triggering renewed fears over the capital’s vulnerability.

In response to the militant offensive, Somali authorities have deployed additional forces, including police and prison officers, to bolster front-line units. Still, the absence of functional air support has undercut these efforts, according to military insiders.

President Mohamud, who visited Adan Yabaal weeks before its fall, urged calm, saying that losing a single town does not mean losing the war.

Yet, analysts warn that ongoing rivalries among Somalia’s security agencies could seriously undermine national defense efforts. The dispute between General Odowaa and Minister Nur — long known to have tense relations — has become a political liability in the midst of an intensifying conflict.

The stalemate also raises concerns among Somalia’s international partners, particularly as the African Union’s peacekeeping mission, AUSSOM, faces budget shortfalls and prepares to draw down. Western donors have long urged the Somali government to streamline its command structures and prioritize military cohesion.

If unresolved, the jets impasse could jeopardize Somalia’s broader counterterrorism strategy and erode public confidence in its security institutions.