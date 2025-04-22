MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, firmly dismissed claims that the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab could seize control of the capital, Mogadishu, asserting significant military gains against the insurgency.

Speaking at an event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mogadishu on Monday, Minister Fiqi highlighted ongoing military efforts that have severely weakened Al-Shabaab’s operational capabilities over the past two years. The event served as a rallying point for support for the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), who have intensified their offensive operations against the militants.

“It’s impossible for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab to control Somalia. Our people have shown extraordinary courage in rejecting extremism and standing firm for justice,” said Minister Fiqi, emphasizing the military’s and civilians’ resolve in fighting extremism.

Growing public confidence

Minister Fiqi also drew attention to public demonstrations of support in cities like Baidoa, where citizens rallied after recent successful military operations against Al-Shabaab. He described these gatherings as evidence of growing public confidence in the government’s ability to restore peace and stability.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the Ministry donated essential food supplies to frontline soldiers, reinforcing national unity and morale among the troops. Fiqi encouraged sustained public and political backing, highlighting the collective nature of the fight against terrorism.

Despite territorial setbacks, Al-Shabaab continues to pose a threat, particularly in rural regions. The group recently attacked the strategic town of Adan Yabal in the Middle Shabelle region, sparking ongoing clashes. However, government sources characterize these attacks as desperate acts by a substantially weakened militant force (Associated Press).

Established in 2006, Al-Shabaab seeks to overthrow Somalia’s internationally recognized government and implement its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

It has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States since 2008 and remains responsible for numerous deadly attacks across Somalia and neighboring regions (U.S. National Counterterrorism Center).

Minister Fiqi’s comments come amid increased international and regional cooperation to combat Al-Shabaab, including support from African Union forces and U.S. military assistance.

Such coordinated efforts have progressively undermined the group’s operational effectiveness, though experts caution that sustained military pressure and community engagement remain crucial to long-term success.

Recent military victories

Recent successes against Al-Shabaab include the killing of several senior commanders, weakening the group’s leadership structure. Government forces have reclaimed strategic towns and villages previously under Al-Shabaab control, bolstering the morale of both troops and local residents.

Minister Fiqi specifically praised the bravery and determination of the Somali armed forces and emphasized the need for continued vigilance and cooperation among security agencies and the public.

Security analysts note that despite considerable progress, Al-Shabaab remains capable of executing guerrilla-style attacks and suicide bombings, particularly in urban centers. Recent attacks in Mogadishu, including bombings and targeted assassinations, underline the persistent nature of the threat.

In response, the Somali government has ramped up intelligence operations and is working closely with international partners to enhance security infrastructure, aiming to detect and prevent attacks before they occur.

Regional governments, including Kenya and Ethiopia, have also increased border surveillance to curb cross-border infiltration by Al-Shabaab militants.

Minister Fiqi concluded by urging international partners to maintain their support for Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, emphasizing that a stable and secure Somalia is essential for regional peace and global security.

He affirmed, “We remain committed to defeating terrorism and restoring lasting peace to our country,“ underscoring the government’s determination to achieve lasting security and stability.