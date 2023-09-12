Al-Shabab’s surge sends shockwaves to Kenya’s shore

Lamu (Caasimada Online) – On Sunday, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) lorry hit an explosive device in Baure, Lamu County, injuring fourteen military personnel, according to the military statement.

The attack was attributed to Al-Shabab militants believed to be hidden within the expansive Boni Forest, rendering the Kenya Army technical vehicle to ruins.

The injured personnel were immediately transported to the nearest medical facilities for urgent treatment.

The KDF, in an official statement, decried the actions of the assailants. “KDF condemns the criminals who disrupt movement and sabotage socioeconomic stability in the area. Further, KDF calls upon residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities,” the statement read.

Alarmingly, this was not an isolated incident. Merely a day prior, a similar tragic event unfolded in Baragoni, where two construction workers suffered life-threatening injuries after their vehicle met with a devastating explosion from a road-planted bomb.

Despite their efforts, local law enforcement’s subsequent operation did not result in any arrests.

A Region under siege

The vicinity around the Kenya-Somalia border is no stranger to terror attacks. Just last August, the region mourned the deaths of over 10 individuals, victims of separate terror-driven onslaughts.

Furthermore, dozens of residences were set aflame in the violent episodes.

These continuous threats have led the state to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the affected areas, aiming to bolster operations targeting these insidious terrorists, many of whom are believed to be operating out of the Boni Forest.

Yet, these terrorists, with their arsenal of firearms and explosives, continue to wreak havoc, particularly around the Kenyan border, causing numerous casualties.

Broader implications

The increasing frequency and brutality of these assaults have pushed the Kenyan government to halt its plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

A move indicates the severe implications these attacks have on the safety of the region and its socioeconomic prospects.

Consequently, several developmental initiatives have been put on an indefinite hold, underscoring the broader repercussions of this continuous conflict.

In conclusion, the continuous strain of terrorism, particularly from Al-Shabab, remains a pressing issue for the region.

As security forces strategize their next steps, the hope remains for a future free from the shadow of fear and violence.