Cracks in Kremlin: US eyes weakened Putin amid chaos

Moscow (Caasimada Online) – In an unprecedented event, Russian President Vladimir Putin faced a significant challenge to his authority as a mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as Wagner fighters, unfolded on the country’s political stage.

This unexpected insurrection has raised serious questions about the stability of Putin’s regime and his capacity to manage internal and external pressures effectively.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken characterized the uprising as an “internal matter” for Putin.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program, Blinken stated, “We’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade. It’s too soon to tell exactly where they go and when they get there. But certainly, we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Secretary of State noted that these events might affect Moscow’s military capabilities in Ukraine, where Russia is currently embroiled in a conflict.

Blinken emphasized that the U.S. focuses “resolutely and relentlessly on Ukraine,” aiming to ensure that the nation has the resources to “defend itself and take back territory that Russia seized.”

‘Russia’s eroding military capabilities’

Prigozhin, a former ally of Putin and an ex-convict has led some of the most brutal battles in Russia’s 16-month-long war in Ukraine.

Retired U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, former head of U.S. European Command, posited that the recent turmoil points to a degradation of Russian capabilities.

Breedlove noted in an interview, “One of the outcomes, I believe, of the last 36 hours, maybe 48 hours, is that the institutions that we have long seen as being very secure in Russia are slowly unraveling.”

He added, “The whole institution of the military now, the appearance of what the Russian military is, is much diminished.”

Members of the U.S. Congress expressed the view that the recent chaos in Russia might indirectly benefit its neighbors, including Poland and the Baltic states.

Representative Don Bacon, a former U.S. Air Force general and House Armed Services Committee member, stated that a diminished Putin could serve as a boon for Russia’s neighbors such as Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Ukraine’s decisive counteroffensive

Meanwhile, the turmoil within Russia does not lessen the urgency for the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, underscored this point by stating, “This is a critical time for Ukraine. This counteroffensive is going to be defining as to where we’re going to be in the next year or two.”

As more details about the mutiny and the resultant deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko come to light, it’s clear that the ramifications of this episode will not disappear overnight.

As Secretary Blinken noted, “It may be that Putin didn’t want to debase himself to the level of negotiating directly with Prigozhin.”

This incident serves as a glaring indicator of the current pressure faced by Putin’s regime, and it’s a situation that will demand the world’s attention for weeks, if not months, to come.