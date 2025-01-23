Egypt and Somalia elevate ties to strategic alliance

CAIRO, Egypt – Egypt and Somalia solidified their burgeoning relationship on Thursday, signing a landmark agreement elevating ties to a “strategic partnership” to bolster cooperation across military, economic, and political spheres.

The deal comes as a potential thaw in tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia emerges, marked by a recent declaration in Ankara, Turkey, where leaders of both countries pledged to resolve their dispute peacefully.

The agreement was sealed in Cairo during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. It marked their fourth encounter in just over a year, underscoring the rapid rapprochement between the two nations.

“We are here today to launch a new era of deep cooperation,” El-Sisi declared at a joint press conference following the talks at the Ittihadiya Palace.

Discussions heavily emphasized the volatile security landscape in the Horn of Africa, a region plagued by conflict, piracy, and the threat of extremist groups like Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate. The leaders also addressed concerns over security in the Red Sea, a crucial international shipping lane.

The backdrop to these discussions was the significant development in the Somalia-Ethiopia dispute, albeit nascent.

On December 11, 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ankara.

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The Ankara Declaration specifically addresses the controversial memorandum of understanding signed in January 2024 between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia.

The deal, which grants Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence, was vehemently rejected by Mogadishu as a violation of its sovereignty.

In the declaration, Somalia and Ethiopia agreed to “closely work together to finalize mutually advantageous commercial arrangements” that would allow Ethiopia “reliable, secure, and sustainable access to and from the sea, under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia.” With Turkey’s facilitation, they committed to starting technical negotiations by the end of February 2025.

“We agreed on the need to intensify efforts to maintain peace and security in that vital region, which affects global security,” El-Sisi said.

He added that Somalia’s security was “integral” to Egypt’s national security. Though not mentioned explicitly, the Ankara Declaration provides a new and potentially hopeful context to these statements.

Military cooperation takes center stage

The two countries pledged to implement a military cooperation protocol signed in August 2024 to strengthen Somalia’s armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

El-Sisi also clarified Egypt’s role in the newly formed African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which will be deployed this month. The mission replaces the long-running African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), which has operated since 2007.

“Our participation is positive,” El-Sisi stressed, dismissing any notion of ulterior motives. “For more than 30 years, we have been concerned about the situation in Somalia… Our participation primarily aims to demonstrate solidarity with the Somali people.” The president emphasized that the move was not intended to threaten any country.

The future trajectory of Egypt’s military cooperation with Somalia will be closely watched in light of the Ankara Declaration and the potential for improved relations between Somalia and Ethiopia.

AUSSOM, mandated by the AU Peace and Security Council, is tasked with supporting the Somali government in stabilizing the country and combating the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab. The group continues to carry out deadly attacks despite years of counter-insurgency efforts.

Strengthening economic and diplomatic ties

Beyond security cooperation, Cairo and Mogadishu agreed to deepen economic ties, building on the recent launch of a direct EgyptAir flight route between the two capitals.

The leaders also witnessed signing an agreement on diplomatic training and a deal granting visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders, further streamlining official exchanges.

They committed to boosting cooperation in healthcare, capacity building, and judicial matters.

El-Sisi and Mohamud reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral partnership with Eritrea, established at the Asmara Summit in October 2024.

They agreed on the importance of holding a second summit to solidify this regional alliance. However, the evolving relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia and Eritrea’s close ties with Addis Ababa will likely influence the dynamics of this trilateral partnership.

Egypt and Somalia share deep historical ties, with Egypt having played a significant role in Somalia’s post-independence era. However, relations cooled during Somalia’s long period of civil strife.

The current strategic partnership marks a rekindling of this historical bond, now unfolding against a backdrop of a potentially changing regional order signaled by the Ankara Declaration.