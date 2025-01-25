Somalia: Trump’s term won’t change Somaliland policy

DAVOS, Switzerland – Somalia remains confident in its territorial integrity and its relationship with the United States despite speculation that the new Trump administration might recognize the breakaway region of Somaliland, a senior Somali presidential adviser said Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Yusuf Hussein, a senior adviser to the Somali President, affirmed that the US and Somalia remain “strong allies” across economic and security domains.

“Nothing has changed since Trump’s first term,” Hussein told Semafor, dismissing concerns about a potential policy shift regarding Somaliland. “We’re not sure why anyone would try to raise this about our country.”

These comments come amid growing speculation that the newly inaugurated Trump administration might take steps to recognize Somaliland’s self-declared independence.

This speculation has been fueled by the expected appointment of J. Peter Pham, a former special envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes regions during Trump’s first term, to lead the President’s new Africa team.

Pham’s appointment sparks speculation

Pham is a known advocate for Somaliland and has been a vocal critic of the previous Biden administration’s “One Somalia” policy, which maintained the US’s official position of recognizing a unified Somalia.

During his tenure as a special envoy, Pham was a frequent visitor to Somaliland and often praised its democratic progress in contrast to the instability that has plagued Somalia for decades.

“The United States will continue to engage with all partners that can make progress in counterterrorism and development, which includes Somaliland,” Pham said to VOA Somali Service in December 2020.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of the Siad Barre regime, which plunged the country into a prolonged civil war.

Located on the strategically important Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has since established a relatively stable democratic system, holding regular elections and maintaining its own security forces.

Despite its de facto independence and relative stability, Somaliland has not been recognized by any sovereign state.

The international community, including the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), has largely adhered to a policy of supporting a unified Somalia, focusing instead on helping to rebuild the federal government in Mogadishu.

Political instability, clan-based conflicts, and the rise of extremist groups have marked Somalia’s history since gaining independence in 1960. The collapse of the central government in 1991 led to a protracted civil war and the emergence of numerous autonomous regions, including Somaliland and Puntland.

In recent years, the Federal Government of Somalia, backed by the international community and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), has made some progress in restoring stability and combating the al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group al-Shabaab.

However, the country continues to face significant challenges, including ongoing terrorist attacks, political infighting, and humanitarian crises.

US-Somalia relations under scrutiny

The US has been a key partner for Somalia in its fight against al-Shabaab, providing significant military and financial aid. The US military presence in Somalia, primarily focused on counterterrorism operations, has been a source of both support and controversy.

The potential appointment of Pham to a prominent Africa policy role raises questions about the future trajectory of US-Somalia relations.

While Hussein’s comments suggest that Somalia is not overly concerned about a radical shift in US policy, the situation bears close watching as the new Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities become clearer.

This could be influenced by the firm and the development of a relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan, which, in 2020, set up representative offices in each other’s territories.