Ethiopia says Ankara Accord with Somalia ‘operational’

ANKARA, Turkey – Ethiopia’s ambassador to Türkiye on Friday hailed a Turkish-brokered peace declaration with neighboring Somalia as “operational,” expressing confidence that the agreement is key to resolving a severe diplomatic crisis in the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Ambassador Adem Mohammed lauded Ankara’s diplomatic intervention, which aims to mend ties shattered by Ethiopia’s controversial sea-access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

“Turkish mediation efforts have contributed to easing tensions, strengthening mutual understanding and supporting a long-term peace initiative in the region,” Mohammed said, extending his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for facilitating dialogue.

The ambassador’s comments come eight months after Ethiopia and Somalia formally adopted the “Ankara Declaration” in December 2024, a framework designed to de-escalate a dispute that threatened to destabilize the already volatile region.

Tensions flared in January 2024 when landlocked Ethiopia signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding with Somaliland. The deal would grant Ethiopia a 50-year lease on 20 kilometers (12 miles) of coastline to establish a naval base and commercial port on the Red Sea.

In exchange, Ethiopia reportedly offered to formally recognize the independence of Somaliland, a self-governing territory that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not recognized by any country.

The agreement sparked outrage in Mogadishu, where the federal government of Somalia condemned it as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The move reignited historical tensions between the two neighbors, who have fought two wars over the past century. For more on the initial deal, read the analysis from the International Crisis Group.

Ethiopia has been without a coastline since Eritrea gained independence in 1993 following a lengthy war, making access to the sea a core strategic priority for the nation of over 120 million people.

Faced with a spiraling crisis, Türkiye, which maintains strong ties with both nations, initiated a mediation process. This culminated in the Ankara Declaration, committing both sides to dialogue and a peaceful resolution.

While diplomatic relations have improved, with Mohammed highlighting the recent appointment of an Ethiopian ambassador to Mogadishu as a positive step, he acknowledged that progress on technical talks has been slow.

“There is no agreed date yet for the second round of technical talks,” the ambassador stated, but he quickly added that the overall process remains on track. “We believe the Ankara Declaration is operational.”

He emphasized that high-level discussions have continued between leaders and ministers, creating a foundation for future progress. Asked if he was optimistic about the future of bilateral relations, Mohammed was resolute.

“Why not? We have no other choice,” he said, underscoring the necessity of peaceful coexistence.

The ambassador also took the opportunity to discuss the upcoming Second Africa Climate Summit, scheduled to be held in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, from September 8-10.

Organized in cooperation with the African Union, the summit aims to accelerate global climate solutions and secure financing for green development across Africa, a continent that Mohammed said bears a disproportionate burden from the impacts of climate change despite contributing minimally to its causes.

He stressed the summit’s goal of producing “African solutions” and unifying the continent’s voice in global climate negotiations.

Mohammed noted that the summit also presents an avenue to bolster environmental cooperation within the broader Africa-Türkiye strategic partnership, which he said is built on pillars including development aid, food security, infrastructure, and peace and security.