Explainer: Who is SADAT, the group deploying to Somalia?

ANKARA, Turkey – The recent news of Turkey’s potential deployment of a unit from the private military company SADAT to Somalia has brought this organization into sharper focus. To understand its significance, here’s an explainer about the group.

Who is SADAT?

SADAT International Defense Consultancy (Uluslararası Savunma Danışmanlık Şirketi) is Turkey’s inaugural private military company, established in Istanbul in 2012 by Adnan Tanrıverdi, a retired Turkish Armed Forces brigadier general. Functioning as a private defense contractor, SADAT offers a spectrum of services, including:

Military Training: Encompassing conventional and unconventional warfare, special forces operations, and tailored programs for land, naval, and air forces.

Defense Consulting: Providing expert advisory services on international defense and internal security strategies, including threat assessments and security force restructuring.

Logistics: Offering comprehensive logistical support for military equipment transportation and developing efficient military logistics systems.

Ordnance Procurement: Facilitating the acquisition of weapons and explosives for client nations.

SADAT publicly states its mission to foster collaboration within the defense and military industries among Islamic nations, aiming to bolster their military self-sufficiency and global standing.

SADAT’s role in Somalia:

A recent reports indicates that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has formally requested Turkey’s assistance, leading to the potential deployment of SADAT personnel to combat the Al-Shabaab group, particularly within the strategic Shabelle Valley.

The primary objectives of this deployment are to secure key urban and rural areas and stabilize this volatile region. This move also aligns with Turkey’s broader strategic ambitions, potentially including establishing a long-range missile testing facility in the Middle Shabelle region.

Turkey has cultivated a strong alliance with Somalia over the past decade, evidenced by substantial military training programs, infrastructure investments, and significant financial aid.

The Turkish military base in Mogadishu stands as one of the largest foreign military installations in the country, underscoring Turkey’s deep involvement in shaping Somalia’s security architecture. The prospective deployment of SADAT signifies a notable evolution in this relationship.

Comparisons with the Wagner Group:

SADAT is increasingly drawing comparisons to Russia’s former Wagner Group (now rebranded as “Africa Corps”) due to its involvement in potentially clandestine operations and its role in advancing Turkey’s strategic objectives.

Like Wagner’s function for Russia, SADAT could provide Turkey with deniability in its foreign policy endeavors. However, some analyses point to a key ideological distinction, with SADAT being described as having an explicitly Islamist agenda.

SADAT has faced various controversies and allegations, particularly from circles critical of the ruling AKP, with some suggesting it operates as a private militia loyal to President Erdoğan. Its close operational links with Turkish intelligence agencies have also been noted.

The potential deployment of SADAT in Somalia raises critical questions about the shifting security dynamics in the Horn of Africa. While the Somali government has welcomed Ankara’s support, other influential regional and global actors may view this development apprehensive.

Using private military companies in foreign policy can also escalate competition among external powers vying for influence in this strategically important region.

Western nations, closely monitoring the security situation, are likely to scrutinize SADAT’s activities, given broader concerns about the transparency and accountability of private military firms and their alignment with the geopolitical interests of the states they represent.

SADAT represents a significant instrument in Turkey’s defense and foreign policy, particularly in regions where Ankara seeks to project influence.

Its potential involvement in Somalia marks a deepening of the security partnership between the two nations and carries significant implications for the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and the broader stability of the Horn of Africa.