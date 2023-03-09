Flydubai commences direct Dubai-Mogadishu flight

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Caasimada Online) – Flydubai, the United Arab Emirates-owned carrier, has officially commenced a direct flight route between Dubai and Mogadishu on Thursday, marking the company’s second destination in Somalia.

The airline’s first plane, a Boeing 737 Max, landed at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, carrying passengers from Dubai. Another flight is scheduled to depart Mogadishu for Dubai later today.

Flydubai announced the new direct flight route between Dubai and Mogadishu on February 14, 2023, and plans to initially operate one flight per week, intending to double the frequency to two flights per week from June 1.

Expanding African routes

This latest expansion increases flydubai’s African network to 11 destinations, including Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Khartoum, Juba, and Zanzibar.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “We continue to look for opportunities to grow our network in East Africa and open up underserved markets. This region has seen significant economic growth and development in recent years.”

“Our direct flights will further stimulate the economy and help create free travel and trade flows.”

Why is Somalia important for flydubai?

In the Horn of Africa, Somalia holds strategic importance for trade and commerce.

By introducing a direct flight between Dubai and Mogadishu, flydubai provides a safer and more convenient travel option between the two cities while offering Somalis efficient travel links to the rest of the world through flydubai’s Dubai hub.

Additionally, Dubai’s significant Somali expatriate population creates an attractive opportunity for visiting friends and family traffic.

The new route to Mogadishu represents a profitable opportunity for flydubai, as only a few carriers operate flights between the two cities besides the local Somali airline, Daallo Airlines.

Moreover, despite its stunning coastlines and beaches, Somalia’s tourism industry remains relatively unknown.

Flydubai’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Sudhir Sreedharan, said, “Flydubai will offer convenient and reliable travel services between countries. Our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will operate this route, offering customers the comfort of our Business Class cabin or a more customized experience in Economy Class.”

“We look forward to doubling our frequency to Somalia from June 1, 2023, and further connecting the market to Dubai and beyond.”