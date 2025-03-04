From jail to parliament: Afweyne rises in Somalia

DHUSAMAREB, Somalia – In a move that’s set tongues wagging across Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Hassan, better known as “Afweyne” (Big Mouth), has clinched a seat in the country’s Federal Parliament.

The former piracy suspect, recently freed from a decade-long Belgian prison stint, won the HOP248 seat in Dhusamareb, the heart of Galmudug State.

The seat opened after Saadaq Omar Hassan (Saadaq Joon) transitioned from Parliament to a key role as Deputy Director of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

A past that casts a long shadow

Afweyne’s election isn’t just a political footnote; given his checkered past, it’s a headline-grabber. Back in 2013, he and an associate, Mohamed Adan Tiiceey, were dramatically arrested at Brussels Airport, fresh off a flight from Nairobi.

Belgian prosecutors alleged they were the masterminds behind the 2009 hijacking of the Belgian vessel Pompei.

The sting operation, as it were, had all the makings of a Hollywood thriller. Undercover Belgian cops reportedly posed as filmmakers, luring Afweyne and Tiiceey with the promise of a movie deal about Somali piracy.

“They were told they were signing a film contract, but instead, they faced charges for the Pompei hijacking,” a Belgian prosecutor stated at the time. Both men vehemently denied the piracy charges.

Belgian authorities have stated that they used the guise of a film consultation to secure the arrest of the two men.

Upon his return to Mogadishu, Afweyne was greeted like a returning hero. Politicians, business moguls, traditional elders, and cheering crowds flocked to the airport.

Telling his story: Life behind bars

Afweyne’s homecoming wasn’t just about handshakes and photo ops. He held a series of emotional public gatherings in Mogadishu and Cadaado, where he opened up about his grueling prison experience.

“My cell was like a vault, a cramped space with a 900-kilogram door,” he recounted, his voice heavy. “It was like living in a grave. You’re utterly alone, just you and God.”

He reserved special thanks for the former Somali ambassador to the European Union, Yoonis Yaasiin Haashi, whom he described as a pillar of support during his incarceration.

Afweyne also pledged to contribute to Somalia’s rebuilding efforts. He is a local businessman from Cadaado with a history of involvement in regional development projects. This history of local involvement explains the large welcoming crowds.

During his welcoming ceremonies, he was called a “businessman” and a “leader,” starkly contrasting the piracy allegations.

From accused pirate to elected official

Afweyne’s election to Parliament follows a directive from House Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe, who urged the electoral commission to fill vacant seats.

The election raises complex questions about reconciliation and political realities in Somalia. It highlights the fluid lines between alleged criminal activity and political participation in a nation grappling with instability.

Somalia’s coastline became synonymous with piracy in the late 2000s, a symptom of the country’s protracted instability. The Pompei hijacking was just one of many incidents that disrupted global shipping.

Like much of Somalia, Galmudug is a patchwork of clan loyalties and political factions. Afweyne’s election underscores the intricate dance between local power dynamics and national politics.

The Somalian Parliament is attempting to stabilize the nation by filling open seats.