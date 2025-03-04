Somalia: Funding for AU plan faces major hurdles

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A new African Union (AU) peace support operation officially commenced in Somalia on January 1, 2025. This mission, however, the third consecutive deployment in the country, faces a familiar challenge: uncertain funding, echoing the financial struggles of its predecessors.

The new operation, the African Union Stabilization and Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Its mandate focuses on assisting in Somali state-building and countering Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups.

A novel funding mechanism has been established to address the persistent financial hurdles that plagued previous missions. This mechanism allows the United Nations (UN) to levy member states for 75% of the mission’s annual costs, with the AU covering the remaining 25%. This arrangement was formalized through the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 2719.

The Security Council’s decision in December 2024 to establish AUSSOM (Resolution 2767) acknowledged the potential use of this co-funding mechanism. However, a six-month gap was stipulated between the mission’s commencement and the implementation of that mechanism.

The United States government has argued that the appropriate time for the direct application of Resolution 2719 in Somalia has not yet arrived.

A Security Council meeting is anticipated in May to determine AUSSOM’s funding, hoping the new financial arrangement will be approved.

Political, operational, and coordination challenges

While funding remains AUSSOM’s primary concern, other challenges persist, particularly concerning political, operational, and peacekeeping coordination.

AUSSOM operates amid regional political tensions. Ethiopia, a crucial contributor to ATMIS, has entered a dispute with Somalia following Addis Ababa’s memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, which claims independence from Somalia.

Turkish mediation has eased the tension, enabling Ethiopia to participate in the new AUSSOM mission.

The mission launched with all troop—and police-contributing countries from ATMIS except Burundi, which withdrew due to disagreements over troop allocation. Egypt’s potential participation is also being considered, but a formal agreement on AUSSOM’s force structure is pending.

Funding continues to be the key obstacle

Previous missions, such as AMISOM and ATMIS, relied heavily on international donor funding. The European Union (EU) provided troop stipends, while the UN, through the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), assisted with logistics and military equipment for Somalia and peacekeeping operations.

However, this funding model proved inconsistent, unreliable, and insufficient for the extensive mission in Somalia. Somalia has struggled with state-building, including ratifying a new constitution and establishing functional security institutions.

These financial and security challenges impacted the effectiveness of previous missions, leading to troop salary delays and a lack of control in areas cleared of Al-Shabaab.

AUSSOM now faces similar challenges. Despite the passage of Resolution 2719 in December 2023, financial obstacles impede the disbursement of allocated funds.

Accessing Resolution 2719 funding is contingent on fulfilling prerequisites outlined in the UN and AU Roadmap for its implementation.

To resolve this, the Security Council is expected to vote on AUSSOM’s funding in May, following a review of two key reports prepared by the UN Secretary-General.

AUSSOM funding and the US role

Shifts in US policy, particularly during a potential second term of President Donald Trump, could jeopardize mission funding. His administration has signaled a retreat from previous commitments to international peacekeeping support, which could affect funding for the Somalia mission.

The Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee stated on February 11 that “Resolution 2719 should not be the funding mechanism for AUSSOM, as this would require the US to provide permanent funding,” raising questions about the US role in UN peacekeeping support.

If the US reduces its funding role, it could significantly diminish AU and UN support for Somalia. Therefore, the UN-AU Joint Committee must expedite the implementation of the Roadmap’s prerequisites to activate Resolution 2719.

The African Union must prepare contingency plans should Resolution 2719 funding be delayed or halted, exploring options to scale down the mission. Additionally, the AU should intensify dialogue with the Security Council, particularly the US, to ensure continued mission funding.

Now a Security Council member, Somalia can leverage this position to strengthen efforts to secure AUSSOM funding.

The funding uncertainty for AUSSOM highlights a critical challenge in financing African peace and security operations. Africa must develop an effective strategy to reduce reliance on external funding and strengthen the AU’s role in continental security.

This report, published by DefenseWeb, was jointly authored by Tamrat Zeyede (Intern Researcher), Dawit Yohannes (Project Manager and Senior Researcher, ISS Addis Ababa), Meressa Kahsu (Senior Researcher and Outreach Coordinator), Tsion Belay Alene (Researcher, ISS Addis Ababa), and Emmaculate A Liaga (Researcher, ISS Addis Ababa).