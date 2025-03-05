Security fears ground Turkish Airlines flights to Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia – Turkish Airlines has announced the suspension of its direct flights to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, citing escalating security concerns.

The airline informed passengers that all flights to the city would be halted from March 5th to March 12th, 2025.

The company has not released a detailed explanation for the abrupt suspension. However, it coincides with a recent surge in security warnings.

U.S. Embassy warning

The decision follows a stark warning issued by the U.S. Embassy in Somalia on Tuesday, which alerted American citizens to “credible information regarding potential imminent attacks” within the country.

The embassy’s statement, released on its official website, indicated that they were aware of potential threats targeting various locations, including Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

“The U.S. Embassy in Somalia reminds U.S. citizens that terrorist groups continue to plot possible kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia,” the embassy warning stated.

“Attacks may occur with little or no warning, targeting airports, seaports, checkpoints, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, markets, and other high-traffic locations, especially those frequented by Westerners. Military and government convoys and Western military and government personnel may also be targeted.”

All embassy personnel have been instructed to limit their movements in response to the heightened threats.

The U.S. State Department has maintained a Level 4 travel advisory for Somalia since July 2024, warning against all travel to the country due to the risks of terrorism, crime, and civil unrest.

U.S. Military activity

The timing of the Turkish Airlines suspension and the U.S. Embassy warning comes amidst an intensified U.S. military campaign in Somalia.

Since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the U.S. has ramped up its airstrikes targeting terrorist organizations operating within the country.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that airstrikes conducted on February 1st, the first military operation of the new administration, resulted in the deaths of numerous ISIS fighters, with no reported civilian casualties.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has since reported conducting multiple airstrikes in collaboration with the Somali government, targeting ISIS and Al-Shabaab militants in areas including Al-Kowsar, Ceel Baraf, Dadar, and Bulo-Burte.

These recent military actions reflect the ongoing struggle against terrorist groups in Somalia.

A report by the International Crisis Group estimates that ISIS fighters in Somalia number in the hundreds, with the majority concentrated in the Cal Miskaat Mountains in the Bari region of Puntland.

The suspension of Turkish Airlines flights is a significant blow to Mogadishu’s connectivity, as the airline has been a vital link to the outside world.

The economic and social repercussions of the flight cancellations are also expected to be substantial, impacting both business and personal travel.